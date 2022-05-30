Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Hit USD 153.1 Billion by 2028 | Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industry CAGR 8.3% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market finds that the increasing semiconductor industry, is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing usage of semiconductor in a variety of applications, such as automobiles and smart devices, the total Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 153.1 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market revenue stood at a value USD 94.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

Furthermore, the growing government initiatives are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Front-End Equipment (Lithography Equipment, Water Surface Conditioning Equipment, Wafer Cleaning Equipment, Deposition Equipment), by Back-End Equipment (Dicing, Metrology, Bonding, Water Testing), by Fab Facility Equipment (Automation Equipment, Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment, Others), by Product Type (Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU), by Dimensions (2D ICs, 2.5D ICs, 3D ICs), by Participants (IDM Firms, OSAT Companies, Foundries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Growing Semiconductor Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing semiconductor industry is anticipated to augment the growth of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market within the estimated period. According to 2021 research by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the global semiconductor industry was valued at $553 billion in 2021, up from $440 billion in 2020, an increase of over 25%. Further, as per Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), 2021, the computing and communication are about equal in size and comprise the major end uses of semiconductors, representing over 60% of global market value and the industrial and automotive uses comprised 12% and 11.4% respectively of the global market value.

Additionally, the 2021 report by Yole Développement estimated that the 2020 market value of WBG power devices was estimated at $0.6 billion or roughly 0.1% of the overall semiconductor industry and is expected to grow significantly by 2030 as key applications such as wind energy and EVs are expected to grow from a few per cent to more than 50% of the market. Thus, as seen from the above data the demand for semiconductors is growing which in turn is anticipated to drive the global demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the near future.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% during the forecast period.

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 94.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 153.1 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market.



Segmentation of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

Front-End Equipment Lithography Equipment Water Surface Conditioning Equipment Wafer Cleaning Equipment Deposition Equipment Others

Back-End Equipment Dicing Metrology Bonding Water Testing

Fab Facility Equipment Automation Equipment Chemical Control Equipment Gas Control Equipment Others

Product Type Memory Foundry Logic MPU Discrete Analog, MEMS, Others

Dimensions 2D ICs 2.5D ICs 3D ICs

Participants IDM Firms OSAT Companies Foundries

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-1582

Growing Use of Semiconductor in a Variety of Applications to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing usage of semiconductor in a variety of applications, such as automobiles and smart devices is anticipated to augment the growth of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in the years to come. A normal vehicle, for example, has approximately USD 330 in semiconductor value, but a hybrid electric vehicle with a fully integrated sensors platform encloses between USD 1000 and 3500 in semiconductor value. As a result, the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is anticipated to grow due to rising semiconductor use in autonomous and hybrid vehicles. Deep learning chips, which are a subset of complete artificial intelligence systems, are also one of the primary market enforcers. The artificial intelligence semiconductor industry, for example, was valued at roughly USD 17 billion in 2017 and is predicted to reach USD 65 billion by 2025, according to the United States International Trade Commission. The market is being supported by the impact of these developing trends in the semiconductor industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics & semiconductor industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising developments in the semiconductor industry in economies such as India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China in the region. Furthermore, the presence of major players along with increasing expansion activities by these players is also likely to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing government initiatives owing to the increasing importance for economic competitiveness and supply chain resilience are also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Lam Research Corporation (US)

ASML (Netherlands)

Applied Materials Inc. (US)

KLA Corporation (US)

Screen Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Teradyne US)

Advantest (Japan)

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)

Plasma-Therm (US)

Veeco Instruments (US)

EV Group (Austria)

Onto Innovation (US)

Nordson (US)

Advanced Dicing Technologies (Israel)

QP Technologies (US)

Evatec (Switzerland)

Modutek Corporation (US)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Semiconductor Equipment Corporation (US)

Daifuku (Japan)

FormFactor (US)

Canon (Japan)

Semes (Republic of Korea)

Kokusai Electric Corporation (Japan)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Front-End Equipment (Lithography Equipment, Water Surface Conditioning Equipment, Wafer Cleaning Equipment, Deposition Equipment), by Back-End Equipment (Dicing, Metrology, Bonding, Water Testing), by Fab Facility Equipment (Automation Equipment, Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment, Others), by Product Type (Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU), by Dimensions (2D ICs, 2.5D ICs, 3D ICs), by Participants (IDM Firms, OSAT Companies, Foundries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-383522

Recent Developments :

December, 2020: Tokyo Electron (TEL) announced the launch of the CELLESTA SCD single wafer cleaning system, scheduled for release in January 2021. TEL’s CELLESTA series of products are widely used for cleaning silicon wafers in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

June, 2020: ACM Research, Inc. announced from SEMICON China its Ultra C VI single wafer tool, the newest addition to its line of Ultra C cleaning systems. The Ultra C VI targets high-throughput cleaning of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and 3D NAND Flash devices to support increased production scale.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market?

How will the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market?

What is the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Front-End Equipment



° Lithography Equipment



° Water Surface Conditioning Equipment



° Wafer Cleaning Equipment



° Deposition Equipment



° Others



• Back-End Equipment



° Dicing



° Metrology



° Bonding



° Water Testing



• Fab Facility Equipment



° Automation Equipment



° Chemical Control Equipment



° Gas Control Equipment



° Others



• Product Type



° Memory



° Foundry



° Logic



° MPU



° Discrete



° Analog, MEMS, Others



• Dimensions



° 2D ICs



° 2.5D ICs



° 3D ICs



• Participants



° IDM Firms



° OSAT Companies



° Foundries



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)



• Lam Research Corporation (US)



• ASML (Netherlands)



• Applied Materials Inc. (US)



• KLA Corporation (US)



• Screen Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)



• Teradyne US)



• Advantest (Japan)



• Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)



• Plasma-Therm (US)



• Veeco Instruments (US)



• EV Group (Austria)



• Onto Innovation (US)



• Nordson (US)



• Advanced Dicing Technologies (Israel)



• QP Technologies (US)



• Evatec (Switzerland)



• Modutek Corporation (US)



• Nikon Corporation (Japan)



• Semiconductor Equipment Corporation (US)



• Daifuku (Japan)



• FormFactor (US)



• Canon (Japan)



• Semes (Republic of Korea)



• Kokusai Electric Corporation (Japan) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-1582/request-sample

