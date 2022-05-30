Super Protocol Testnet Launch Paves the Way for a Decentralized Confidential Computing Marketplace

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Protocol, a Web3 confidential computing provider that utilizes Intel® SGX technology (*), opens a whitelist for projects and providers willing to participate in its testnet launch (planned for the second half of June)

In the forefront of news about NFTs and rapidly evolving cryptocurrency exploits, it is easy to miss out on the actual developments in blockchain infrastructure, even on those that are meant to bring massive innovations to the Web3 universe, such as Super Protocol. In under a year, the Super Protocol team has managed to establish the underlying basis for launching a test network and now welcomes Web3 developers to bring true decentralization to their applications.

Super Protocol solves a crucial problem: decentralized cloud computing has little practical use without complete confidentiality of data while it is being processed. Super Protocol creates a marketplace where hardware providers (using Intel® SGX to create a trusted execution environment) meet customers seeking trustless decentralized computing resources. For example, training a proprietary machine-learning algorithm.

With the capability to operate on both Ethereum and Polygon, SP is able to provide confidential computing to millions of users and numerous projects.

AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud earn tens of billions of dollars with their cloud computing products and services. And with so many organizations and individuals embracing Web3, there is a massive market demand to move computing away from centralized providers.

“Super Protocol’s vision of a global, decentralized computing network aligns perfectly with Polygon’s aims of applying innovative Web3 technologies in a trustless manner. It is the very type of service that blockchain was created to deliver, and by building on Polygon Super Protocol’s goals of lowering the cost of cloud computing while preventing data leaks can easily be achieved.” Michael Blank, Chief Operating Officer at Polygon Studios.

As a popular layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Polygon offers a low-cost and sustainable base of operations to build Web3 projects and infrastructure while enabling developers to tap into the decentralization and security of the Ethereum mainchain.

Super Protocol boasts the support of Polygon Studios and its suite of services — ranging from technical solutions to industry resources and branding — designed to promote development and community building.

“A large majority of the cloud computing market is controlled by very few companies. That means users are constrained by the terms and policies of those companies; changes in service supplier requirements can seriously affect their customers’ operations. In addition, customers are dependent on the security provisions these services provide—and when those provisions have fallen short, critical data leaks have occurred.

...

Super Protocol combines the benefits of TEE technology and blockchain to provide a universal, decentralized protocol for distributed confidential computing. Now organizations have a broad array of options beyond choices offered by the large cloud service providers.” - states Super Protocol solutions brief released by Intel®.

Super Protocol’s founder and CEO, Nukri Basharuli, is one of the pioneers of confidential computing technology, having previously founded a successful company that provided confidential computing to Web2 clients.

“The future of the internet is clearly Web3. We have been working with confidential computing for years. Now the time is right to apply this experience to decentralize cloud computing. The market is ready for it and there is demand” – says Basharuli.

About Super Protocol

Super Protocol combines blockchain with the most advanced confidential computing technologies on the market to create a universal decentralized cloud computing platform. Super Protocol thus offers a Web3 alternative to traditional cloud service providers and makes it possible for anyone to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the future Internet.

Super Protocol leverages the industry-leading security delivered by Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX). Intel® SGX consists of a set of security capabilities built into 3rd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Designed specifically to support trusted computation, and based on the principle of application and data isolation, Intel® SGX enables developers to partition code into hardened enclaves. Data processed inside an enclave is invisible to other applications, the operating system or hypervisor, and even rogue employees with credential-protected access.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings, and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ applications hosted, 3.4B+ total transactions processed, ~142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

(*) More about Intel® SGX could be found here: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/tools/software-guard-extensions/overview.html

