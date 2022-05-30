Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market is Expected to Reach USD 18,771.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Business-to-Business E-Commerce market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The global B2B E-Commerce market was expected to reach US$ 18,771.4 billion by 2027.

Increased focus on digital experiences, the increasing popularity of specialized B2B online marketplace, and retail businesses migrating to online operations are the factors that boost the market for B2B E-Commerce. Modern B2B buyers add on significant contribution to the overall shopping experience. B2B sellers are keenly focusing on offering personalized services, tailored specifically to the needs of individual buyers. The increasing emphasis on digital sales channels helped the B2B industry to cater more sales and ease to buyers as well. Moreover, with increased technological advancement and demand factors, the specialized B2B marketplace is growing rapidly, and it is moving towards creating a high-level impact. Furthermore, the adoption of new payment options and demand for fast B2B order fulfillment creates a lucrative growth opportunity in the market.

Adoption and ease of new payment modes will attract new buyers and increased transactions will in turn create a high impact on B2B business profits. However, supply chain disruptions impact B2B sales directly, lack of standard solutions, political instability consideration impact B2B trade restricts the market growth. The political instability affects business trade to some extent but in long term, they are unlikely to affect it. The impact will slow down as nations and businesses work to recover losses and relax regulatory guidelines.

Market Insights

On the basis of type, the IT products segment held the largest share in the B2B e-commerce market in 2021 as the digital economy has a significant impact on the global trajectory as well as the socioeconomic well-being of ordinary people. Everything from resource allocation to income distribution and growth is influenced by it. Whereas, pantry products are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, based on payment mode, the checks segment is the most regularly utilized B2B payment method in 2021 as it offers various advantages, including reliability, ease of tracking, and the absence of a bank account. Whereas the mobile wallet app segment is anticipated to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it allows one-time payments on your own, without having to rely on third parties, and also provides a secure transaction. Furthermore, by enterprise size, the small & medium enterprise segment dominated the B2B E-Commerce market in 2021. Enterprise adoption of Business-to-Business (B2B) technologies is projected to increase process efficiency, lower costs, improve information quality and availability, eliminate improper behavior and improve service. Whereas, the large enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in 2021 due to rising internet penetration and smartphone use has led to an increase in the number of online suppliers and customers across the region. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the market. Moreover, North America is also expected to rise rapidly over the projection period. The presence of large corporations such as eBay Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and others have built strong B2B sales channels in the regions.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 8,523.3 Billion Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 18,771.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.1% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players Alibaba, Amazon, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay Inc, eWorldTrade, Flipkart, Global Source, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, KellySearch and KOMPASS among others Segments Covered By Type, By Payment Mode, By Enterprize Size, By Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insight

Global B2B E-Commerce Market is highly competitive in order to increase its presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the market include Alibaba, Amazon, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay Inc, eWorldTrade, Flipkart, Global Source, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, KellySearch and KOMPASS among others.

Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology. Their business is comprised of core commerce, cloud computing, digital media, and entertainment. Moreover, they provide technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, and other businesses to leverage the power of new technology to engage with their customers and grow their respective businesses in the future.

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook. The company is also a provider of cloud services through AWS and is a leader in digital assistant devices with Alexa and Echo.

eBay Inc. is an e-commerce corporation based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. It is one of the largest online retail companies in the world. Moreover, Ebay’s strategy is to provide a global trading platform where practically anyone can trade practically anything.

Global Source is one of the growing B2B marketplace situated in Hong Kong that bridges the gap between buyer and seller online and offline through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Furthermore, the company’s goal is to be the most trusted, customer-centric, multi-channel B2B trade platform and connect authentic buyers and suppliers worldwide, with tailored solutions and reliable market intelligence.

Segment Overview of the Global B2B e-commerce Market:

By Type

Cleaning supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office supplies

Pantry Products

Others

By Payment Mode

Credit card

Net banking

Mobile wallet apps

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



