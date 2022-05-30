Leading Celebrities and Public Figures Declare Their Support for the Zelenskiy NFT Humanitarian Digital Art Project

KYIV, Ukraine, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new digital art collection called the Zelenskiy NFT is expected to be soon presented to a wide audience. The collection is the first humanitarian NFT project, launched for the benefit of the Ukrainian people, as well as to support the local ecosystem. The project is extensively acclaimed by leading public figures, who speak up for Ukraine and condemn the aggression against its citizens. The project was launched by the IamUkraine studio - a talented creative team, inspired by the fortitude of the Ukrainian people. The purpose of the project is to provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine by the means of creativity and digital art, that will be eternalized via blockchain.

The project's project director Volodymyr Samoilenko states: "We were very lucky to get support from the leading public persons and celebrities from sport, entertainment, and other areas. The Zelenskiy NFT collection will become a showpiece of the spirit of the Ukrainian people and the source of power and support. We see the vast amount of support as an extremely positive sign for us and the whole Ukrainian nation. We hope that their decisions become a reference point for thousands of other people from all over the world. Just imagine, what a significant positive impact we can put in action together!"

The marketing director of the project Andrey Vlasov believes that it is immensely important to establish the image of the strength and the spirit of the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskiy. He says: "The Zelenskiy NFT collection will forever mark the courage and leadership, demonstrated by the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskiy himself. We are creating a unique collection of digital art, which comprises more than 10 000 works, to showcase the diversity of Ukraine and its population, embodied in the multiple images of President Zelenskiy. For many years to come, the collection will serve as a reminder of the might, courage, fortitude, and spirit of Ukrainians".

Even before its launch, the collection was widely recognized by globally known and beloved public figures.

Within the framework of the initiative the IamUkraine studio launches the Zelenskiy NFT collection, the inspiration for the collection was drawn from the courage, solidarity, and spirit of the Ukrainian people seen during the unfolding crisis. The collection comprises 10 000 unique NFTs, which illustrate various aspects of Zeleknskiy's personality, and has a tangible practical impact.

About The Zelenskiy NFT

A collection of 10,000 unique Zelenskiy's NFT was created to eternalize the historic efforts and courage showcased by the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskiy. Purpose-built collection to aid Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian causes with expansive community benefits. Unique artform and generative representation to show worldwide support towards Ukraine. Curated to go beyond the NFT space and present a lasting historic insight into the insurmountable courage of Ukraine.

About IamUkraine

IamUkraine Studio, pioneer and developer of the world's first ChariFi conception and The Zelenskiy NFT digital collection, is a blockchain initiative launched to provide supportive assistance to global communities through digital art. The project brings together artistic representation with a strong social cause to empower struggling communities and help them overcome adversity. The IamUkraine will launch the Zelenskiy's NFT Collection on 31 May 2022.

Press Contacts / IamUkraine :

Name: Anna Vlasenko

Email: press@zelenskiynft.com

Website: https://www.zelenskiynft.com

