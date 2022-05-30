Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Highlights Legal Resources for Veterans

HILLSIDE, Ill., May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShawnTe Raines-Welch, a Democratic candidate for Cook County Judge, is highlighting legal resources available to veterans this Memorial Day.

“The brave men and women who have served our nation sacrificed to keep our country safe,” Raines-Welch said. “We must recognize their heroism and also recognize that some veterans’ struggles aren’t limited to the battlefield. When veterans need legal assistance, its important for them to know there are resources available to help them.”

Raines-Welch is sharing the below online legal resources to assist veterans and their families.

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs: Veterans Justice Outreach Program https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Free Legal Aid https://www2.illinois.gov/veterans/services%20benefits/Pages/Veteran-Legal-Aid.aspx

State Side Legal

https://www.statesidelegal.org/finding-legal-help

Prairie State Legal Services

https://www.pslegal.org



American Bar Association’s Veteran Legal Services Initiative https://www.americanbar.org/groups/legal_services/milvets/

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

