Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 20/5/2022 305,534 556.29 169,964,453 Monday, 23 May 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 24 May 2022 1,092 520.00 567,840 Wednesday, 25 May 2022 0 - - Thursday, 26 May 2022 - - - Friday, 27 May 2022 - - - In the period 23/5/2022 - 27/5/2022 1,092 520.00 567,840 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 27/5/2022 306,626 556.16 170,532,293 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,827,350 treasury shares corresponding to 7.17% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

