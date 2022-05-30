Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2022

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 20/5/2022 305,534 556.29 169,964,453   
Monday, 23 May 2022 0 - -   
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 1,092 520.00 567,840   
Wednesday, 25 May 2022 0 - -   
Thursday, 26 May 2022 - - -   
Friday, 27 May 2022 - - -   
In the period 23/5/2022 - 27/5/2022 1,092 520.00 567,840   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 27/5/2022 306,626 556.16 170,532,293   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,827,350 treasury shares corresponding to 7.17% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Attachments

2022-05-30 FBM29-22 SBB-w21 ENG 2022-05-30 FBM29-22 SBB-w21 appendix