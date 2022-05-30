COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2022 – 30 MAY 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|377,504
|615.38
|232,308,499.09
|23 May 2022
|5,000
|586.25
|2,931,243.50
|24 May 2022
|5,000
|579.26
|2,896,292.00
|25 May 2022
|6,000
|581.77
|3,490,613.60
|Accumulated under the program
|393,504
|614.04
|241,626,648.19
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 480,121 shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
