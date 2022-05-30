Information received

English Lithuanian





The State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance informed Panevezio statybos trestas AB (the Company) that the European Commission had closed the procedure for notifying the state aid to the Company started as a result of distribution of the fine imposed by the Competition Council. The European Commission had given an explanation that if for payment in instalments by the Company of the imposed fine (economic sanction) together with the procedural interest rate established by law is subject to the additional annual interest rate corresponding to market conditions, such aid shall not be considered to be the state aid.

