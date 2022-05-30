Regional Home Guarantee Set to Help More Buyers to Get Financing

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the 2022 Federal Budget, the Australian Government has announced a new scheme designed to help regional buyers secure a home loan. The Regional Home Guarantee (RHG) will allow eligible applicants to secure newly built homes in regional Australia with only a 5% deposit, which is something Liberty Financial already offers.

As Australia's leading non-bank lender, Liberty provides a range of flexible home loan solutions designed to provide greater choice and help more borrowers get a foot on the property market ladder.

Offering loan-to-value ratios up to 95%, the lender also provides flexible credit assessments, alternative verification options and can accept borrowers with gifted deposits.

"For more than 24 years, Liberty has sought to provide options for those who may not meet the traditional lending criteria," said Heidi Armstrong, Head of Consumer Communications. "We understand the importance of flexible home loan options, and we applaud the Federal Government for this wonderful initiative."

The RHG will be available to 10,000 eligible borrowers from October 2022. While eligibility requirements are yet to be disclosed, they are likely to place caps on income, property price, citizenship, and past property ownership.

For borrowers who may not qualify for the RHG or have more specific borrowing needs, there are still options available. And, with access to a range of home loan solutions, a Liberty Adviser can support borrowers to explore their options and help them find the loan that's right for them.

