Major shareholder information

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker that as a result of the share issue Royal Unibrew A/S did in connection with the acquisition of Hansa Borg Bryggerier, cf. company announcement no 28/2022 of 25 May 2022, their ownership declines to 14.94% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S.

As per 30 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker’s shareholding in Royal Unibrew A/S is 7,500,000 shares.

