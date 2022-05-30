Five former Ontario premiers discuss the state of democracy with Steve Paikin

Toronto, ON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the state of Ontario’s democracy? Join five former Ontario premiers and The Agenda host Steve Paikin live to address this question and consider what we may expect from the province’s 43rd parliament. The first event in a series of TVO Today Live experiences takes place Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4 pm ET at the MaRS Discovery District (101 College Street, Toronto, Ontario). Tickets are free with registration through Eventbrite.

The TVO Today Live series is made possible through generous support from The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Events will be held in communities across the province and will feature conversations with community leaders and experts to inspire civic engagement.

“TVO Today Live events are exciting opportunities to examine democracy at a time when its basic tenets are being questioned by more autocratic forces,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “The Wilson Foundation is making it possible to convene a diversity of political perspectives in a way that emphasizes learning, which makes this an ideal partnership with TVO Today.”

Featured guests include:

David Peterson , the 20th premier of Ontario (1985-1990). When sworn into office, he was the first Liberal premier in 42 years.

, the 20th premier of Ontario (1985-1990). When sworn into office, he was the first Liberal premier in 42 years. Bob Rae , the 21st premier of Ontario (1990-1995). The only NDP premier in Ontario history. Currently the 25th Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations.

, the 21st premier of Ontario (1990-1995). The only NDP premier in Ontario history. Currently the 25th Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations. Ernie Eves , the 23rd premier of Ontario (2002-2003). The first person in more than 80 years to become premier without a seat in the legislature.

, the 23rd premier of Ontario (2002-2003). The first person in more than 80 years to become premier without a seat in the legislature. Dalton McGuinty , the 24th premier of Ontario (2003-2013). Led his Liberal party to three successive election victories, the first Liberal premier to do so in more than a century.

, the 24th premier of Ontario (2003-2013). Led his Liberal party to three successive election victories, the first Liberal premier to do so in more than a century. Kathleen Wynne , the 25th premier of Ontario (2013-2018). Ontario’s first-ever female premier won five straight elections in her riding of Don Valley West.

, the 25th premier of Ontario (2013-2018). Ontario’s first-ever female premier won five straight elections in her riding of Don Valley West. Moderator: Steve Paikin, the host of TVO's flagship current affairs program, The Agenda with Steve Paikin. He co-hosts the weekly provincial affairs #onpoli podcast and contributes columns to TVO Today.

A Q&A session will follow the discussion. The event is free to attend, thanks to The Wilson Foundation’s support. Register now through Eventbrite.

Please note: Vaccinations are mandatory to enter the MaRS Centre. Upon arrival all event guests will be required to attest that they are fully vaccinated and in good health. Face masks and/or coverings are mandatory when entering the MaRS Centre and throughout the common areas including the Atrium, Lower Concourse, public washrooms and elevators.

TVO Today explores important issues, innovative solutions and diverse perspectives on stories relevant to Ontarians. Available online at TVO.org and as a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, TVO Today is an immersive way to enjoy award-winning and timely current affairs journalism, documentaries and podcasts.

- 30 -

About TVO

TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

Smart TV streaming services:

LG: TVO, TVOkids

Apple TV: TVO, TVOkids

Amazon Fire TV: TVO, TVOkids

Roku: TVO, TVOkids

Android: TVO, TVOkids

About The Wilson Foundation

The Wilson Foundation is a private family foundation. Established in 2020, it supports projects or initiatives which will strengthen and enrich Canada in education, leadership, history and heritage, public policy and public service.

