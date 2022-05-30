Global Digital Transformation Leader Nortal Announces Strategic Expansion into Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortal, a multinational strategic change and technology company, announces its key expansion in Canada. The company is appointing Darren Hedges, a veteran technology executive, as Vice President of Nortal Canada to lead Nortal’s Canadian team and serve its growing customer base.



“We are pleased to welcome Darren to lead our Canadian team. As a former customer and software partner of Nortal, Darren understands very well the high bar Nortal sets to deliver exceptional value-as-a-service to our clients. Nortal has long targeted an expansion into the Canadian market having served globally recognized customers in Vancouver and Toronto for over 8 years. As Nortal’s DNA is rooted in building the most advanced digital services for businesses and governments around the world, we see tremendous growth opportunities as digital transformation is a fundamental driver of innovation for Canada’s economy,” commented Alain Dias, CEO for Nortal North America.

Hedges brings more than 25 years of expertise in managing clients, portfolio strategy and growth in his new role at Nortal. Most recently he held the role of Vice President, Professional Services and Business Transformation at Elastic Path, where Darren played a critical role in overseeing global implementations and delivering significant customer business value and year over year commerce growth. Prior to his role at Elastic Path he held several roles across the Interactive Entertainment space including roles at Disney, Electronic Arts and LucasArts Entertainment.

“Nortal is in a very enviable market position,” said Hedges. “With our growth into Canada, we are bringing a strong global presence that has been recognized for its consulting practices, delivering business value focused on scale, and cutting-edge technologies. I am looking forward to the opportunity to further develop this vision and to bring meaningful impact for our clients and partners across the Canadian market.”

To meet strong growth in both the US and Canada, the company plans to hire over 100 specialists in the fields of product development, software engineering, cloud and data analytics targeting the technology hubs of Vancouver and Calgary for its development centers. Nortal sees a significant opportunity to bring its recognized expertise in delivering complex, mission-critical digital transformation initiatives in Industry 4.0, Natural Resources, Transportation and eGovernment in its expansion into the Canadian market.

_______________________

Over the past two decades, Nortal has been the driving force behind 100+ digital transformation projects for governments, healthcare institutions and leading enterprises around the globe. Having offices in Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. we are close to our customers while backed by a vast global talent pool of more than 1700 people. Our Seamless teams bring together world-class strategic consulting, software engineering, product and customer experience, project management and design practices to create meaningful impact for our customers and deliver them the future, seamlessly, www.nortal.com.