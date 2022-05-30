This Memorial Day, Roberts & Ryan Celebrates the Nation's Fallen

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrated since 1868, Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) is a federal holiday established to honor our nation's fallen. Traditionally, citizens honor this day by placing flags at cemeteries to honor those who have been lost.

As President Truman said of our armed services fallen:

"Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices."

This Memorial Day, Roberts & Ryan invites you to pay homage and thanks to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this national day of remembrance.

God bless our Armed Forces - past & present!

