Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - May 23 to 27, 2022

Paris, May 30, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from May 23 to 27, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/05/2022 FR0000121485 21 350 450.6116 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/05/2022 FR0000121485 2 650 450.9472 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/05/2022 FR0000121485 24 000 448.5991 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/05/2022 FR0000121485 4 694 447.7921 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/05/2022 FR0000121485 642 443.5618 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/05/2022 FR0000121485 664 443 ;5910 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/05/2022 FR0000121485 16 740 448.7076 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/05/2022 FR0000121485 7 874 445.7751 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/05/2022 FR0000121485 1 956 446.2282 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/05/2022 FR0000121485 1 430 446.4623 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/05/2022 FR0000121485 15 000 460.8243 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/05/2022 FR0000121485 8 000 481.8857 XPAR TOTAL 105 000 452.9839

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/7818fbc4cda61bf9/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-May-23-to-27-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

