First Watch Expands Footprint in Houston to River Oaks

HOUSTON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch, a leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 440 restaurants nationwide, announced today it has opened a new location at The Centre of River Oaks in River Oaks, Houston. As Mac Haik Restaurant Group's (MHRG) 17th restaurant in Texas, the new 3,727 square-foot eatery is located at 3029 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098, and employs approximately 30 people.

"We're extremely excited to announce the opening of the first location inside the 610 Loop. This location will serve a one-of-a-kind brunch experience to Houston's River Oaks and Upper Kirby residents and area businesses," stated Dan Anfinson, COO. "The newly reengineered design includes an indoor-outdoor bar, covered patio, and improved layout that we feel guests are sure to enjoy."

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is offering dine-in customers free coffee during its first five days, as well as gifting a custom, reusable travel mug to its first 120 customers.

Customers will be able to savor First Watch's curated menu, which takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings that are made to order using farm-fresh ingredients. Some of its most crave-able items include Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The concept also offers revolving seasonal menu offerings, following the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season.

First Watch also serves an array of fresh juices, pressed daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables, as well as its socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports independent groups of female farmers in Colombia. Finally, the new restaurant will feature First Watch's rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, which allows guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails featuring its fresh juices like the Vodka Kale Tonic (gluten-free vodka, fresh juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber and lemon) and signature creations such as the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar).

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android. For more information about First Watch, its menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, and it was recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine's Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 440 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

MHE includes commercial real estate development entities that develop, own and manage office buildings, medical buildings, retail centers, outdoor billboards and hotels. The Mac Haik Automotive Group is the largest independent automotive group in the state of Texas and the 15th largest in the United States with 17 new car dealerships plus seven stand-alone used car dealerships. MHE subsidiaries also are majority owners in three rapidly expanding fast casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, bellagreen and Slapfish. MH Outdoor Media LLC is an outdoor advertising media company with over 1100 digital and static signs in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama. MHE was one of the founding partners and maintains an equity and chairmanship interest in Acuity Healthcare Inc, the largest ESOP owned LTAC in the country with hospitals in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio. The overall MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees nationwide. For additional information regarding MHE, visit machaik-enterprises.com.

Media Contact:

Lacey Martin

Mac Haik Restaurant Group

lmartin@machaik.com

M: (713) 408-1381

