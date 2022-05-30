Demand for Peracetic Acid Market Size Worth US$ 1202.09 Million Globally, At a CAGR of 6.98% By 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, NY, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Peracetic Acid Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

How big is the Peracetic Acid Market?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Peracetic Acid Market size & share was valued at USD 812.05 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1202.09 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.98% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Peracetic Acid?

Industry Coverage & Overview:

With increasing demand from end-use industries, the worldwide peracetic acid market is fast growing and is expected to continue to do so in the future. In the next five years, product development to meet the needs of specific applications in various sectors will be a critical component in the peracetic acid market's growth. Some of the primary drivers boosting demand and uptake of peracetic acid products are rising healthcare expenditure across all nations and a rise in the number of temporary hospitals. The demand for peracetic acid has risen dramatically as a result of factors such as rising demand for hospital beds and intensive care units (ICUs), the development of isolation facilities, and rising consumer awareness of hygiene and preventative healthcare.

Global Peracetic Acid Market: Dynamics

In order to prevent microbial development, disinfectants, sanitizers, chemical sterilants, and other biocide chemicals are used. Peracetic acid is a useful substance that is frequently used to treat wastewater as an environmentally favorable alternative to chlorine. It's an excellent chlorine-free bleach and disinfectant substitute. Peracetic acid is one of the most inventive biocide advancements due to its performance advantages over other biocides. Peracetic acid's beneficial characteristics (extended shelf life, optimum performance, safe by-products, and gradual thermal degradation) are enticing end-users to use it in a variety of applications.

Peracetic acid is driving the market in a variety of end-use industries due to rising demand in a variety of applications. Peracetic acid's key end-use sectors in APAC are food, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and water treatment, all of which are rapidly expanding. Peracetic acid has been utilized in various industries since its inception, and it continues to be a significant market in the biocides industry. It's widely utilized in the food business, particularly in the processing and packaging of juices, milk, soft drinks, and tea. Peracetic acid is used in pharmaceutical, life sciences, hospitals, and other industries due to the growing healthcare industry.

Peracetic Acid Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 produces an infectious illness. COVID-19, which was unknown until a December 2019 outbreak in Wuhan, China, quickly became a global pandemic. 19 is a WHO pandemic (WHO). Special government funding has been announced for preventive and curative drugs, critical care medical devices, and diagnostic test approval. The pandemic has overloaded hospitals as the number of patients climbs. Temporary hospitals are being established to combat sickness.

The entire research study examines both qualitative and quantitative Peracetic Acid market characteristics. Both demand and supply are studied. The demand side study compares market income across regions and countries. The supply-side research investigates prominent rivals' regional and worldwide presence and strategy. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are all carefully researched.

Peracetic Acid Market: Segmental Overview

The disinfection application is likely to increase at a rapid rate, driving the peracetic acid market overall. In terms of both value and volume, it is the most important segment. Demand in the food & beverage, healthcare, water treatment, and pulp & paper industries are a major driver of market expansion in this area. Some of the primary drivers driving demand and uptake of disinfectant application in peracetic acid products are raising healthcare expenditure across all nations and an increase in the number of temporary hospitals.

The food and beverage industry is expected to be the most profitable. Because of its high benefits and environmentally favorable properties, peracetic acid is becoming more widely employed in the food and beverage industry. Equipment, surfaces, reservoirs, and plastic bottles and pipes are all disinfected or sterilized using them. Many sorts of items are packaged in PET or PE bottles in food and beverage packaging applications. To safeguard beverages, packaging materials are sterilized using peracetic acid solutions throughout the manufacturing process. Over the projected period, increased applications in the food and beverage industry will raise the worldwide peracetic acid market share.

The global peracetic acid market is segmented as follows;

By Application

Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer

Others (Oxidant, Reagent, and Polymerization Catalyst)

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others (Agricultural Premises, Wineries, Breweries, and Laundry)

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Peracetic Acid Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Peracetic Acid Market:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US)

Kemira Ojy (Finland)

Christeyns (Belgium)

SEITZ GmBH (Germany)

Jubilant Life Sciences (India)

Sopura (Belgium)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Accoring to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Peracetic Acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.98% over the forecast period.

In term of revenue, The Peracetic Acid market was valued at around USD 812.05 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1202.09 million, by 2028.

Based on the application, the disinfection application is expected to grow rapidly, propelling the peracetic acid market as a whole.

Based on the end-use industry, the food and beverage industry will be the most profitable.

Due to its demand in numerous end-use industries, Asia Pacific is a significant region in the worldwide peracetic acid market and will grow at the fastest rate.

Regional Dominance:

The peracetic acid market in APAC is in its early stages of development and is expected to be the fastest-growing. The region's strong demand is mostly due to the region's large and growing addressable population base, as well as the relocation of manufacturing to this region. The APAC area is predicted to grow faster than the rest of the world.

The demand for peracetic acid in end-use industries around the world is being driven by continued R&D activities and increasing technical improvements in developing economies. As a result, the market for peracetic acid in developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil is expanding. Membrane filtration and UV disinfection are also gaining popularity.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 812.05 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1202.09 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.98% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ecolab Inc. (US), Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US), Kemira Ojy (Finland), Christeyns (Belgium), SEITZ GmBH (Germany), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), Sopura (Belgium), and Others Key Segment By Application, End-use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

