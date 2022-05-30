Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,347 Ageas shares in the period from 23-05-2022 until 27-05-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
23-05-20224,032180,02644.6544.4244.97
24-05-20223,954180,00145.5244.8445.98
25-05-202213,623616,23845.2444.9546.12
26-05-202227,5401,258,49945.7045.4845.94
27-05-20229,198421,49445.8245.6146.26
Total58,3472,656,25845.5344.4246.26

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,968,383 shares for a total amount of EUR 129,043,363. This corresponds to 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

