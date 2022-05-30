Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,347 Ageas shares in the period from 23-05-2022 until 27-05-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|23-05-2022
|4,032
|180,026
|44.65
|44.42
|44.97
|24-05-2022
|3,954
|180,001
|45.52
|44.84
|45.98
|25-05-2022
|13,623
|616,238
|45.24
|44.95
|46.12
|26-05-2022
|27,540
|1,258,499
|45.70
|45.48
|45.94
|27-05-2022
|9,198
|421,494
|45.82
|45.61
|46.26
|Total
|58,347
|2,656,258
|45.53
|44.42
|46.26
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,968,383 shares for a total amount of EUR 129,043,363. This corresponds to 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment