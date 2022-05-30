Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 23rd to May 27th, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

Paris, May 30th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 23rd to May 27th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 23rd to May 27th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket
(MIC code)
VINCI23/05/2022FR000012548611 19988,6255AQEU
VINCI23/05/2022FR000012548617 21388,6742CEUX
VINCI23/05/2022FR00001254866 41589,2327TQEX
VINCI23/05/2022FR000012548674 67388,5326XPAR
VINCI24/05/2022FR000012548614 23088,6951AQEU
VINCI24/05/2022FR000012548619 83388,7252CEUX
VINCI24/05/2022FR00001254866 19688,7259TQEX
VINCI24/05/2022FR000012548668 74188,7111XPAR
VINCI25/05/2022FR000012548612 71189,2221AQEU
VINCI25/05/2022FR000012548624 34889,3641CEUX
VINCI25/05/2022FR00001254869 73689,4664TQEX
VINCI25/05/2022FR000012548658 20589,4243XPAR
VINCI26/05/2022FR00001254869 99090,7350AQEU
VINCI26/05/2022FR000012548613 22290,8220CEUX
VINCI26/05/2022FR00001254864 63391,0209TQEX
VINCI26/05/2022FR000012548640 15591,0229XPAR
VINCI27/05/2022FR00001254862 90392,3778AQEU
VINCI27/05/2022FR00001254865 83092,4762CEUX
VINCI27/05/2022FR000012548699392,2559TQEX
VINCI27/05/2022FR000012548628 27492,4045XPAR
      
  TOTAL429 50089,5307 

   II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions EXANE- du 23May-27May 2022 vGB