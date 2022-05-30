English French

Paris, May 30th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 23rd to May 27th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 23rd to May 27th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s

name Date of

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market

(MIC code) VINCI 23/05/2022 FR0000125486 11 199 88,6255 AQEU VINCI 23/05/2022 FR0000125486 17 213 88,6742 CEUX VINCI 23/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 415 89,2327 TQEX VINCI 23/05/2022 FR0000125486 74 673 88,5326 XPAR VINCI 24/05/2022 FR0000125486 14 230 88,6951 AQEU VINCI 24/05/2022 FR0000125486 19 833 88,7252 CEUX VINCI 24/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 196 88,7259 TQEX VINCI 24/05/2022 FR0000125486 68 741 88,7111 XPAR VINCI 25/05/2022 FR0000125486 12 711 89,2221 AQEU VINCI 25/05/2022 FR0000125486 24 348 89,3641 CEUX VINCI 25/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 736 89,4664 TQEX VINCI 25/05/2022 FR0000125486 58 205 89,4243 XPAR VINCI 26/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 990 90,7350 AQEU VINCI 26/05/2022 FR0000125486 13 222 90,8220 CEUX VINCI 26/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 633 91,0209 TQEX VINCI 26/05/2022 FR0000125486 40 155 91,0229 XPAR VINCI 27/05/2022 FR0000125486 2 903 92,3778 AQEU VINCI 27/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 830 92,4762 CEUX VINCI 27/05/2022 FR0000125486 993 92,2559 TQEX VINCI 27/05/2022 FR0000125486 28 274 92,4045 XPAR TOTAL 429 500 89,5307

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

