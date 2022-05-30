EDF: Release of the Report on payments made in the context of ex-tractive activities

English French





30 May 2022

Release of the Report on payments made in the context of extractive activities

The 2021 report on payments made in the context of extractive activities prepared in accordance with article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial code and approved by the Board of directors of EDF is published on the internet web site of the company, as part of its regulated information.

It is available at: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/finance/financial-information/regulated-information



About EDF

As a major player in the energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

