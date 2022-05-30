Oh Canvas Help Customers Create A Warm Engaging Portrait In Vibrant Color

Huntington Beach, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, over 61% of Americans get at least one undesired gift for Christmas. And it's not only during the holidays that individuals get substandard presents. There are also birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions!

If folks have battled with purchasing gifts for their loved ones and are concerned about selecting the correct items. Why not acquire personalized wedding gifts for your wedding or any other special occasion? Oh Canvas has been in the canvas prints business for over 5 years, doing their best to provide amazing products while listening to our customers’ dreams and desires.

Oh Canvas are manufactured using high-quality materials that are meant to last a lifetime. Other canvas printing firms employ solvent-based printers and chemical inks, resulting in a low-quality product that fades in less than ten years. They also utilize liquid laminates, which seem fine at first but crack, fade, and yellow with time. Oh Canvas, on the other hand, uses the Giclée process to print images on canvas using genuine HP Vivera Latex inks, ensuring that photos remain vivid and do not fade for over 200 years.

Oh Canvas employs non-toxic inks and canvas that have been whitened using an ecologically friendly procedure. Furthermore, we use premium US basswood from sustainable sources to build our frames.

One of the most acknowledged advantages of Oh Canvas product is its low cost. Printing a picture on a huge 24"x26" canvas print, for example, is much less expensive than buying a similar-sized work of art or painting. Not only that but having your picture shown on such a huge scale is even more fulfilling!

Exceptionally, Oh Canvas provides a wide range of alternatives ideal gifts for various occasions, including birthday gifts, 5 year anniversary gifts, personalized gift for him , retirement gifts for women/men, and many more. All you need to do is investigate the recipient to choose the information to add in the canvas. Knowing their personality, likes, dislikes, and preferences, for example, might help you develop a work they'll like.

Mix and match sizes to create your own favorite photo wall or give as a gift to be enjoyed for years to come. Oh Canvas will bring together multiple images from a milestone life event onto one canvas and frame it to create the perfect gift.



