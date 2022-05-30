Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

French English

REGULATED INFORMATION

30/05/2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING

IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 May 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 23 May 2022 FR0000120503 81 000 31.8219 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 24 May 2022 FR0000120503 76 000 32.1085 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 25 May 2022 FR0000120503 94 000 32.4718 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 26 May 2022 FR0000120503 70 000 32.7727 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 27 May 2022 FR0000120503 100 000 32.7784 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022-05-30-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment