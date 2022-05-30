Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

30/05/2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 May 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6323 May 2022FR0000120503 81 00031.8219XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6324 May 2022FR0000120503 76 00032.1085XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6325 May 2022FR0000120503 94 00032.4718XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6326 May 2022FR0000120503 70 00032.7727XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6327 May 2022FR0000120503100 00032.7784XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022-05-30-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - May 30 of 2022