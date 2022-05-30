Ovarian Cancer Market to reach a market size of USD 19.92 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 23.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovarian cancer drugs are sold to treat ovarian cancer in the Ovarian Cancer Market. The leading cause of ovarian cancer is abnormal cell growth in the ovary. This industry includes businesses that manufacture drugs used to treat ovarian cancer through chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin) are included.

Epithelial ovarian cancer, ovarian low malignant potential tumour, germ cell tumour, and sex cord-stromal tumour are the most common tumour types in ovarian cancer drugs. Epithelial ovarian cancer is the most common type of ovarian cancer. The majority of ovarian tumours are epithelial (90%). Epithelial ovarian cancer is ovarian cancer that starts in the epithelial layer that protects the ovary. Alkylating agents, mitotic inhibitors, antirheumatics, antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGF inhibitors, parp inhibitors, antineoplastics, and others are among the drugs available, as are distribution channels such as hospital pharmacies and drug stores.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ovarian-cancer-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The rise in the Elderly women's population

The population of elderly women is rising, increasing the chances of getting infected with ovarian cancer. This rise in population can push the ovarian cancer drug market. As a result, governments initiate governments to expand of health care and treatment.

Rising healthcare awareness is accelerating the market.

Health awareness amongst the population is rising, resulting in the prediction of drugs Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Pazopanib (Votrient) to boost the market. The innovations in medications to treat ovarian cancer are expected to benefit the drug market simultaneously. Different researches are going on treatments for the ovarian market, and some currently undergoing can soon hit the market.

Patent expiration encourages new entries in the market

Patent expiration of old companies can be an added benefit to new companies entering the market. The adoption of new combination therapies for treatment is a significant factor in the growth of the ovarian cancer drug market. Fundings for research and development from government and private sources are an add-on for the market.





Restraints

Ignorance of the symptoms of Ovarian Cancer may drag down the market

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are often ignored or not recognized. These symptoms are also confused with some other health problems, this ignorance results in late detection of the disease and correct diagnosis. The late detection and treatment may cause the severity of ovarian cancer.





Segmentation

The global Ovarian Cancer Market is segmented into type, treatment, end-user, and region.

The market is classified into three types: epithelial tumours, germ cell tumours, and stromal tumours. The market is divided into three categories based on treatment: diagnosis, treatment, and surgery. The market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centres, drug stores, online pharmacies, and others based on end-users.

Significant rise in North America due to elderly population

North America dominates the global Ovarian Cancer Market with its large ageing population. Asia is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years in the global Ovarian Cancer Market. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing ovarian cancer therapeutic markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The rise in healthcare expenditure, the large pool of patients, and rising government funding are fundamental driving forces for the Ovarian Cancer Market in emerging countries .





Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Genentech Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novogen, Inc.

Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tesaro Inc.

Aetera Zenteris Inc.

Clovis Oncology

Pfizer

AbbVie

ImmunoGen

Johnson & Johnson

Oasmia Pharmaceuticals

*Exhaustive list of market players will be listed in the full report

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/ovarian-cancer-market/global/





Segmentation of Ovarian Cancer Market

By Type

Epithelial Tumors Germ Cell Tumors Stromal Tumors Primary Peritoneal Cancer



By Diagnosis

Computed Tomography (C.T.) Scans Ultrasound Barium Enema X-Ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scans Chest X-Ray Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan Other Diagnostic Tests



By Therapeutic Treatment

Chemotherapy Radiation Therapy Targeted Therapy Hormone Therapy Other Therapeutic Treatments Surgery



By Drugs

Mitotic Inhibitors Antirheumatics Antipsoriatics VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors PARP inhibitors Antineoplastics Others



By End-User

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Other End Users







By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (France, Italy, Germany, UK, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA)







TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Ovarian Cancer Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

4 By Drugs Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2 Alkylating Agents

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.3 Antimetabolites

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5 By Indication Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Leukemia

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 Lymphoma

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Regional Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 America

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 U.S.

6.2.1.1.1 By Drugs

6.2.1.1.2 By Indication

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.1.2.1 By Drugs

6.2.1.2.2 By Indication

6.2.1.3 Mexico

6.2.1.3.1 By Drugs

6.2.1.3.2 By Indication

6.2.1.4 Latin America

6.2.1.4.1 By Drugs

6.2.1.4.2 By Indication

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 By Drugs

6.3.2.2 By Indication

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 By Drugs

6.3.3.2 By Indication

6.3. 4 U.K

6.3.4.1 By Drugs

6.3.4.2 By Indication

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.5.1 By Drugs

6.3.5.2 By Indication

6.3.6 Spain

6.3.6.1 By Drugs

6.3.6.2 By Indication

6.3.7 Rest of Europe

6.3.7.1 By Drugs

6.3.7.2 By Indication

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 By Drugs

6.4.2.2 By Indication

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 By Drugs

6.4.3.2 By Indication

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.4.1 By Drugs

6.4.4.2 By Indication

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 By Drugs

6.4.5.2 By Indication

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 By Drugs

6.4.6.2 By Indication

6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.7.1 By Drugs

6.4.7.2 By Indication

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2.1 By Drugs

6.5.2.2 By Indication

6.5.3 South Africa

6.5.3.1 By Drugs

6.5.3.2 By Indication

6.5.4 Kuwait

6.5.4.1 By Drugs

6.5.4.2 By Indication

6.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5.5.1 By Drugs

6.5.5.2 By Indication

7 Company Profile

7.1 Sanofi (France)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 Novartis (Switzerland)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 Pfizer Inc. (the U.S.)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 Eli Lilly & Company (the U.S.)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 ImClone Systems Inc. (the U.S.)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 GlaxoSmithKline (the U.K)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Product Portfolio

7.7 AstraZeneca (the U.K)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio

7.8 Schering-Plough (the U.S.)

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Recent Developments

7.8.4 Product Portfolio

7.9 Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Recent Developments

7.8.4 Product Portfolio

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ovarian-cancer-market/toc





Recent Developments

12 May 2022: Roche has done partnership with the Global Fund to support low- and middle-income countries in strengthening critical diagnostics infrastructure.

Roche has done partnership with the Global Fund to support low- and middle-income countries in strengthening critical diagnostics infrastructure. 09 September 2021: Boehringer Ingelheim Acquired Abexxa Biologics to Further Expand its Research Efforts in Cancer Immunology and Novel Immunotherapeutic Approaches.





News Media

Oncology Market Potential Revenue and Future Growth with Healthy CAGR by 2029

How Could Gene Therapy Overcome Difficulties in Cancer Treatment?

Plant-Based Meat: A Delicious Way to Be A Part of Growing Veganism





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Cancer Genetic Testing Market : Information by Type (Cytogenetic Testing, DNA Sequencing), Application (Lung Cancer), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics), and Regions-Forecast till 2029

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market : Information by Type of Therapy (Hormonal Therapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Sales), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Cancer Biologics Market : Information by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Growth Factor, Blood and Blood Products, Vaccines, Toxoids and Others), and Regions-Forecast Period 2020–2029

Ear Cancer Treatment Market : Information by Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Surgical Therapy), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies), and Region—Forecast till 2027

Stomach Cancer Market : Information by Therapy (Chemotherapy, Surgery), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Cancer Research and Treatment Centers, and Diagnostic Centers)—Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com





LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/straitsresearch/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/straitsresearch/