Osisko Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 254,971,468 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 72.66% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.



All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below).





Voted For Voted Withhold (#) (%) (#) (%) John Burzynski 231,314,276 97.92% 4,913,842 2.08% José Vizquerra Benavides 225,171,439 95.31% 11,056,679 4.68% Patrick F.N. Anderson 233,270,362 98.75% 2,957,756 1.25% Keith McKay 235,056,829 99.50% 1,171,289 0.50% Amy Satov 232,489,993 98.42% 3,738,125 1.58% Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 233,657,200 98.91% 2,570,918 1.09% Andrée St-Germain 231,493,633 98.00% 4,734,485 2.00% Cathy Singer 234,426,633 99.24% 1,801,485 0.76%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,500 square kilometers).

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653