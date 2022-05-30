Digestive Health Products Market to reach USD 79.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digestive system health products are supplements that help people's digestive health by improving gut function. Foods, functional foods, and accessories made from natural plants, animals, or microorganisms that aid in preventing digestive problems are known as digestive health products. Digestive health products can help prevent inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, colic, and ulcerative colitis.

To stay healthy, humans require a healthy digestive system, and the use of digestive health products has increased in all parts of the world. Digestive health products treat stomach problems because they have no side effects. As a result of their cost-effective and safe properties, the global market will benefit from the growing influence of these digestive products. Furthermore, the increased use of digestive health products in healthcare and certain medical conditions will drive the global market.





Rising Need for Nutritional and Fortifying Food Additives to Drive the Global Digestive Health Products Market

Food and beverage companies are fortifying nutritional and digestive ingredients like enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics in their product offerings. The goal of using the additives mentioned above in the food and beverage industry is to boost foods' nutritional and fiber content. Probiotics and other digestive ingredients are commonly found in fish oil and yogurt to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and improve the quality of intestinal microflora. Over the next eight years, this trend is expected to fuel the growth of the digestive health products market .

Over the forecast period, the favorable growth of the food and beverage industry, particularly in BRICS, is expected to remain a market driver for the digestive health products market. Domestic consumption of food and beverages is likely to increase due to the expansion of retail networks, new product launches, and population growth in BRICS.





Growing Concerns Regarding Gut Health to Create Fresh Opportunities for the Global Digestive Health Products Market

The market for digestive health products is expected to grow as consumer awareness about gut health grows. According to reports, intestinal inflammation and other irritable bowel disorders, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, have been linked to several deaths in the Western world. Digestive health products help fight harmful bacteria and boost immunity by improving gut health. Probiotic yogurts are among the few widely consumed probiotic products that aid in digestion.

Rising per capita expenditure on digestive health foods and beverages in the major regional markets reflects a growing awareness of better health. In Japan, Europe, and the US, the prevalence of digestive disorders has boosted overall market demand. These days, consumers are willing to pay a bit more for improved health, which is likely to change the scenario. In the long run, the global probiotics market is expected to profit from increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of probiotics for immunity and rising disposable income. China, Russia, Brazil, and India have increased their spending significantly.





Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the market for digestive health products. Despite the countries' restrictions, natural digestive health supplements are highly demanded. In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, people attempt to maintain healthy habits and consume nutritional health products. As a result of the pandemic, people are becoming more aware of the health benefits of core health items for digestive health. According to the drinks and supplements report 2020, the use of healthy beverages has increased.

However, demand for digestive health products fell due to a lack of production due to labor shortages and the lockdown. The market for digestive health products, on the other hand, will proliferate over the forecast period due to increased demand for digestive health supplements. Producers noticed an increase in demand for digestive health products during COVID-19. Consumers became more concerned about health products after the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease. Furthermore, during the shutdown, pharmacy stores and e-commerce distribution channels were critical in distributing digestive health products.





Regional Insights

North America is the most dominant region in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 27,990 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The gradual increase in baby boomers suffering from digestive problems and social media's influence on digestive health products has prompted consumers to buy the products. However, strict regulations for health claims and the achievement of return on investment (ROI) for premium formulations and new delivery forms present roadblocks to further expansion. Although, as consumer interest grows and the Region's population shifts to adults, the market will see new opportunities over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 21,430 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The regional market is expected to grow due to an increasing geriatric population and rising consumer demand for digestive health food products. Furthermore, rising processed food consumption in emerging markets such as India and China is expected to drive demand for these products. Due to their larger populations, China and India are among the largest markets for digestive health products. At the same time, Japan and Australia have experienced an increased awareness of health benefits, which is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.





Key Highlights



The global digestive health products market was valued at USD 39,665 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 79,290 million by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

, growing at a over the forecast period (2022–2030). By ingredient , the global digestive health products market is divided into prebiotics, probiotics, and food enzymes . Probiotics were the largest ingredients segment and accounted for 87.7% of the overall market in terms of revenue. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 5,255 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6% . Probiotic ingredients aid in digestion, immunity, and the treatment of intestinal disorders.

, the global digestive health products market is divided into . Probiotics were the largest ingredients segment and accounted for 87.7% of the overall market in terms of revenue. It is estimated to reach an expected value of . Probiotic ingredients aid in digestion, immunity, and the treatment of intestinal disorders. By product, the global digestive health products market comprises dairy products, bakery and cereals, non-alcoholic beverages, supplements, and others. The dairy product segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 60,230 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. With the rising per capita income, consumer awareness of unhealthy foods, and the importance of digestive food in daily consumption, dairy products are driving the global digestive health products market.





Global Digestive Health Products Market: Segmentation

By Ingredient

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Food Enzymes

By Product

Dairy products

Bakery and Cereals

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Supplements

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

April 2022 - Arla Foods and DSM start large-scale on-farm pilot programme to reduce methane emissions from dairy cows by 30 per cent

- Arla Foods and DSM start large-scale on-farm pilot programme to reduce methane emissions from dairy cows by 30 per cent November 2021- ADM Completes Acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

News Media

Rapid Adoption of Active Lifestyle to Drive the Dietary Supplements Market Growth

Advancement in Food Industry and Changing Diet Preferences Propel Growth of Global Pickles Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Women’s Health Care Market : Information by Drug (Vagifem, Lupron, and Yasmin), Application (Hormonal Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Glutamine Market : Information by Type (L-Glutamine, D-Glutamine), End-User (Pharmaceutical, Sports Nutritional Products), Form (Powder, Crystals), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Gluten Feed Market : Information by Source (Wheat, Corn, Barley, and Rye), Livestock (Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, and Pet Animals), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Bakery Product Market : Information by Type and Product Range, Form (Organic, Sugar-Free), Distribution Channel (Convenient Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2029





