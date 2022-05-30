Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market size is estimated USD 78,163 MN By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 20% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 78,163 million by 2030.



Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) emerged about 2006, as desktop virtualization gained traction in the business end-user computing (EUC) industry. VDI began as a feature that enables consumers to connect their workstations remotely via end-user systems such as PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. It is differentiated from RDSH in that it gave each user their desktop instead of providing a terminal interface on the same host as RDSH. The entire VDI architecture could be installed on-premises or in a third-party network infrastructure. However, because the organization was in charge of infrastructure maintenance, configuration, and upgrading, the VDI was used by organizations to save expenses. Furthermore, the introduction and adoption of cloud-based systems in enterprises are expected to drive the VDI market throughout the forecast period.

VDI is a virtualization technology that delivers a virtual desktop platform on the host computer of a storage center. Furthermore, it is a system that allows an authorized user to access a virtual desktop environment at any time from any location by using a network-connected device. The growing adoption of digital services and solutions in businesses and organizations benefits the worldwide VDI industry. Enterprises are embracing desktop virtualization to address the challenges and opportunities of a changing work environment. VDI offers a variety of benefits to businesses, including data secrecy, cloud security, and desktop access from many devices, among other benefits that fuel VDI demand. Nonetheless, the complexity of the system and VDI interoperability concerns are some of the challenges to global VDI market growth throughout the projection period.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Growth Aspects

VDI is a virtual desktop solution that allows users to interact with the operating system and its software as if they were operating locally on a network-delivered endpoint device. The global spread of cloud platforms is responsible for the majority of the increase in VDI technology. In certainty, the VDI market is expanding with the cloud computing industry. According to the research, more than a quarter of US employees work remotely at least some of the time, and this percentage is expected to climb. With the rise of remote and flexible work settings, IT must deploy, defend, and manage infrastructure accessible from multiple devices in multiple locations, a task made much easier by VDI. However, VDI implementation can deliver significant benefits to IT organizations. Instead of manually updating each desktop, IT can control and manage workstations from a central location.

The implementation of Cloud-based technologies is expected to drive the market

Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure enables enterprises to operate and manage a central database or remote backup in the cloud, as well as operate multiple desktop workstations on a single virtual server. This allows for more independence and mobility, which leads to improved performance and staff retention. The global cloud-based VDI market is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising use of mobile devices and tablets for cloud applications throughout advanced and emerging economies such as Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, an increase in demand for virtual and augmented reality in industries like education and manufacturing drives demand cloud-based desktops, fueling market growth globally.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market. The Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising government spending on smart city projects and expansion in the IT and telecom sectors. The increased use of smart infrastructure and cloud-based technology is likely to drive the region's market. Furthermore, increased digitalization expenditures in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India are projected to present significant market expansion opportunities. Virtualization services are becoming more accessible to organizations as the technology sector expands and digitalization spreads across many industries. Furthermore, government initiatives in Southeast Asian countries to encourage industrialization and modernization are projected to drive market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, component, deployment model, and application. Based on the type, the market is divided into persistent VDI, and non-persistent VDI. Based on the component, the market split into hardware, platform, and service. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into cloud, and on-premise. Based on application, the market is categorized into BFSI, aerospace and defense, it & telecom, government, education, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry are Amazon Web Services, Inc., RedHat, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Evolve IP, LLC., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Co., Nutanix, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

