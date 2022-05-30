Institutional Investor Publishes 2022 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Research Rankings, Including Local Regional Results

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor’s 2022 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Research results, published on 30th May (5pm NY), reflected the independent feedback of 4,813 portfolio managers and analysts at 1,406 institutions, an increase of over 27% in voter participation from 2021. Results were collated across 36 sectors, comprising 24 Industry/Macro and 12 Country/Region sectors within the Asia-Pacific region.



The Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Research results were dominated by three companies – Morgan Stanley came top, with 35 published positions, closely followed by UBS and Citi in joint second place with 34 published positions, with Citi moving up the leader board from 2021. J.P. Morgan is in fourth place with 31 positions, BofA Securities in fifth place with 26 positions and Credit Suisse in sixth place to round off the high scorers.

Local Broker Results

For the second year, Institutional Investor also recognised the top ranked local firms and analysts within each of the 11 Asia-Pacific Countries/Regions (excluding Frontier Markets). The results reflected the independent feedback of 1,697 portfolio managers and analysts at 744 institutions, an increase of 28% voters from last year at 13% more companies.

Contact marketing@iiresearch.com for the individual regional breakdown of the best local research firms and analysts across the 11 Countries/Regions.

Five companies dominated these local broker results at a firm level, with Macquarie gaining five published positions from last year, achieving the highest number of positions with 11 winning positions (1st, 2nd or 3rd place), CLSA with seven winning positions, Jefferies with four, Nomura with three and Daiwa Securities Group with two.

Macquarie and Jefferies had the greatest number of ranked analysts across the 11 Countries/Regions with 37 and 25 respectively. CLSA, Daiwa Securities and Nomura followed closely and performed strongly with a high number of ranked analysts (22, 20 and 17).

The best overall broker includes the combination results of Sales, Corporate Access, Research & Trading.

Carvin Lee, Commercial Lead for Asia, says “2021 was a difficult year for brokers in Asia. Inflationary pressures fuelled by geopolitical events and the ongoing pandemic has added further challenges to the sell-side, as they continue to address changing investor behaviours and regulatory pressure. When times are tough, true quality becomes more important than ever. Thanks to the valuable participation of the global investment professionals, our 2022 result recognizes the best performing sell-side research providers that helped their clients through a difficult year.”

The results can be found here: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research

Investment professionals from the buy-side were invited to vote during a four-week period; increasingly votes are submitted centrally from investment management firms to reflect their formal internal research evaluation processes. This has reduced the disruption to the industry and increased the accuracy of the final results.

For more information, contact David Enticknap, Head of II Research on +44 7577 457088 david.enticknap@iiresearch.com.

To share your position on your website content, advertisements, communications and marketing collateral, please contact marketing@iiresearch.com.

Media contact

Sally Savery, Director of Marketing, Institutional Investor Research. Sally.savery@iiresearch.com

About Institutional Investor



For over 50 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, since 1972, Institutional Investor Research (II Research) has offered highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on the sell-side and corporate performance; II Research aims to be the first-choice as well as independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community and has a global presence spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, the US and Latin America.

Follow Institutional Investor Research here https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/11222447