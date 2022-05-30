Proactive news headlines including Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Ultra Lithium, Vejii Holdings, Playgon Games and Plurilock Security

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Zinc8 Energy Solutions ends 1Q with working capital balance of $7.5 million

Canaccord estimates up to US$46B in investment needed to fund cobalt production to meet anticipated demand

Lingo Media reports improved 1Q results as company continues to execute on business plan

Star Royalties closes strategic non-brokered private placement of 15,384,620 common shares in its subsidiary, Green Star Royalties

Arrow Exploration says RCE-2 well came into production on May 23, 2022; reports rise in 1Q revenue

Plurilock Security announces skyrocketing 1Q revenue as acquisitions continue to boost operating margins

Vanstar Mining Resources reports encouraging results from first two holes drilled at Bousquet-Odyno project in Quebec

Silverton Metals to acquire Margaritas gold-silver property in Mexico from Zapata Exploration

Think Research reports record first-quarter revenue as software and data solutions business continues to grow

Ultra Lithium reports encouraging progress at its Laguna Verde lithium brine project in Argentina

Adastra Holdings says 'significant demand' drove record 1Q revenue and gross profit

Harvest One Cannabis reports fiscal 3Q revenue jump on the back of higher US sales of its cannabis health and wellness products

Vejii Holdings sees 1Q revenue soar after finalizing acquisitions of Veg Essentials and VEDGEco USA

Empower Clinics files trademark application in the US Patent and Trademark Office for the mark 'Medisure'

Playgon Games invests in development team and Vegas studio casino staff; boosts operator count to 35 during 1Q

Irwin Naturals posts results for three months ended March 31, 2022, showing it remains in "very robust financial health"

Los Andes Copper says drilling at its Vizcachitas copper project in Chile shows limits of the deposit yet to be determined

CareRx closes acquisition of Hogan Pharmacy Partners, inks multi-year partnership with seniors living operator

NEO Battery Materials inks MOU with South Korea’s Province of Gyeonggi for advancement of silicon anode commercial plant

For these and other news stories, click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



