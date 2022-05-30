CANADA CARBON ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

English French

Toronto, ON, Canada, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its press releases dated April 12, 2022 and April 28, 2022, Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 200,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.09375 per Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for corporate and general working capital purposes.

In connection with the first and second tranches, the Company paid a finder’s fee to eligible arm’s length parties, consisting of a cash fee of $13,905 and the issuance of 185,400 common share purchase warrants (each, a “Broker Warrant”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.09375 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

