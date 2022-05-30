Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its interim financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022

This news release summarizes information contained in the unaudited interim financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following summarizes certain selected financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Natural gas sales $ - $ - Operating costs (41,449 ) (35,472 ) Operating netback $ (41,449 ) $ (35,472 ) Other income and gains 130,675 43 Other Expenses (311,250 ) (199,105 ) Net comprehensive loss for the period $ (222,024 ) $ (234,534 )

The Corporation’s loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $222,024 (March 31, 2021 - $234,534). When compared to the prior period the decrease in loss of $12,510 for the three months was mainly due to share-based compensation (non-cash stock options) of $32,328, Consulting fees and Professional fees (Audit and Legal) of $53,231, and Investor relations and filing fees of $11,048. Offsetting the cost increase of 118,122 as noted above, was a gain on the sale of idle equipment accounting for other income of $130,250.



As of March 31, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Working Capital: Current assets $ 2,017,251 $ 1,354,860 Current liabilities (229,293 ) (445,368 ) Working capital 1,787,958 909,492 Total assets $ 39,522,721 $ 38,997,891 Shareholders' equity $ 37,520,693 $ 36,649,592 Number of common shares outstanding 268,177,583 248,177,583

Issuance of Shares

During the period ended March 31, 2022, issued 20,000,000 units at $0.0525 per share for gross proceeds of $1,050,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and one warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.08 for 2 years.



Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Louisa DeCarlo

Telephone: (403) 618 2113

Email: louisa@danrichresources.com

