Sugarbud Announces Filing of First Quarter 2022 Results and Provides 2022 Outlook

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Craft Cannabis producer and distributor, is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the quarter-ended March 31st, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A").



Q1 2022 Highlights

Strong Year Over Year Revenue Growth | Sugarbud continues to see strong consumer demand for the Company’s products with strong year over year growth in Q1 2022. Gross revenue for the quarter was $930,585 compared to $679,755 in Q1 2021, representing a 37% increase. Net revenue grew year over year by $198,547 or 38% ($716,563 in Q1 2022 vs. $518,016 in Q1 2021). Sequentially, quarter over quarter gross revenue also remained very strong increasing by 25% vs. Q4 2021 ($930,585 in Q1 2022 vs. $743,985 in Q4 2021).

| Sugarbud continues to see strong consumer demand for the Company’s products with strong year over year growth in Q1 2022. Gross revenue for the quarter was $930,585 compared to $679,755 in Q1 2021, representing a 37% increase. Net revenue grew year over year by $198,547 or 38% ($716,563 in Q1 2022 vs. $518,016 in Q1 2021). Sequentially, quarter over quarter gross revenue also remained very strong increasing by 25% vs. Q4 2021 ($930,585 in Q1 2022 vs. $743,985 in Q4 2021). Record Grams Sold | Total grams sold increased by 103% year over year to 159,733 grams in Q1 2022 vs. 78,626 grams in Q1 2021. The continued growth in both demand for Sugarbud products and the corresponding revenue line in a highly competitive industry, is testament to both the Company’s unwavering focus on delighting the consumer and the underlying strength of the craft cannabis sector.

Strong Quarterly Gross Profit | Despite persistent industry-wide price compression, and additional investment in production and cultivation headcount at the Company's Stavely facility, Sugarbud continues to gain leverage on gross margin through a very disciplined approach to product pricing, internal cost control and operating efficiency. Gross margin before fair market value adjustments for Q1 2022 continued to strengthen and trend higher as both a percentage of net revenue and in real dollars. Q1 2022 gross margin before fair value adjustments totaled $254,821 (Q1 2021 - $122,341), representing a year over year increase of $132,480 or 108%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales improved by 12 percentage points in Q1 2022 (36%) vs Q1 2021 (24%) and was 13 percentage points higher than Q4 2021 on an unadjusted basis (23%). Management forecasts further improvement in gross profit for the year 2022; due to the positive impact on product mix of the Company’s Cannabis 1.0 and 2.0 products, disciplined price management and further operating efficiencies at the Facility.

| Despite persistent industry-wide price compression, and additional investment in production and cultivation headcount at the Company's Stavely facility, Sugarbud continues to gain leverage on gross margin through a very disciplined approach to product pricing, internal cost control and operating efficiency. Gross margin before fair market value adjustments for Q1 2022 continued to strengthen and trend higher as both a percentage of net revenue and in real dollars. Q1 2022 gross margin before fair value adjustments totaled $254,821 (Q1 2021 - $122,341), representing a year over year increase of $132,480 or 108%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales improved by 12 percentage points in Q1 2022 (36%) vs Q1 2021 (24%) and was 13 percentage points higher than Q4 2021 on an unadjusted basis (23%). Management forecasts further improvement in gross profit for the year 2022; due to the positive impact on product mix of the Company’s Cannabis 1.0 and 2.0 products, disciplined price management and further operating efficiencies at the Facility. Cost Control and Operational Stability | The Company continues to take a prudent approach to cost management with general and administrative expenses down 12.5% year over year ($973,263 in Q1 2022 vs. $1,111,666 in Q1 2021).

"We are very pleased to see the growing momentum and demand for our products continue to accelerate in early 2022. Sugarbud is rapidly establishing a strong brand identity and reputation as a leader in the Craft Cannabis space as consumers embrace our commitment to both quality, and an exceptional total value cannabis experience," stated Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky. "We believe that our progress and growth to date has us well positioned to continue to expand our market share and accelerate profitable revenue growth in our target markets over the balance of 2022," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

2022 - Catalysts for Growth

In order to fully realize and accelerate growth throughout 2022, the Company will continue to leverage existing operational and commercial capacity for growth by:

Building up and around Sugarbud's rapidly growing connection to its retail partners and consumers to increase the penetration and adoption of the Company’s existing products in current target markets.

Expanding the size and penetration of the Company’s product portfolio within major markets including Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

Leveraging the quality of its exceptional dried flower portfolio to expand into complimentary Cannabis 2.0 products; such as high-terpene, full-flavored solventless extracted inhalable extracts.

Continuing to build product excellence around the Company’s genetic portfolio and investing in targeted new product and portfolio development to accelerate growth.

Continuing to maintain and adhere to strong financial discipline and operating controls that management believes will continue to deliver superior operating results. Instead of focusing on rapid expansion and scale-up, the Company continues to approach future scale using a self-sustaining revenue first model - that both places a priority on a healthy balance sheet and supports controlled future expansion.

Operationally the Company has the existing capacity to achieve its current business objectives for the balance of 2022, however the Company does recognize that in order to really be a leader in the craft cannabis segment, some reasonable amount of scale will be required. Consequently, Sugarbud maintains an agile and scalable operating model and has several facility build-out options which it can quickly deploy as market demand requires. The Company also continues to actively review opportunities to expand its scale and reach to consumers through inorganic M&A driven means.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and nationally to registered medical patients through MendoCannabis.ca.

