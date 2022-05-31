Global Elastography Imaging Market is Expected to Represent a Value of USD 3.73 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global elastography imaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.04 billion in 2019 to USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America accounts for the largest market share of the elastography imaging market, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and cancer cases, developed healthcare infrastructure, favourable government policies, and emerging numbers of geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is the market with the highest growth potential owing to the factors such as the high prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increasing trend in adoption of advanced research facilities, and growing geriatric population.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418326/request-sample

Key players of this industry are Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Canon Medical System, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Esaote, SuperSonic Imagine, FUJIFILM Holdings, Toshiba America Medical Systems, and Resoundant. Companies are collaborating and partnering as a strategic move to increase their customer base and improve technology.

Philips Healthcare collaborated with Erasmus University Medical Center (Netherlands) and partnered with PathAI (based in US) to expand its presence in different geographies across the globe.

The global elastography imaging market is segmented into product type, applications, end-user, and regions. By product type, it is segmented into ultrasound elastography imaging and magnet resonance imaging (MRI). The ultrasound elastography imaging accounts for the largest market share in this segment because it is low cost, widely available and has quick procedures. Based on the applications, this market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, vascular, urology, obstetrics, orthopaedic and musculoskeletal, and others. The radiology dominates this segment; it comprises of cancer diagnosis and treatment, abdominal ailments, and injuries of soft tissue, increasing cases of breast cancer is fuelling the growth of this market. By end-user, this market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others. This segment is dominated by hospitals owing to increasing number of MRI and ultrasound-based elastography surgeries. Also increasing number of cancer cases are expected to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/elastography-imaging-market-by-product-type-ultrasound-and-418326.html

About the report:

The global elastography imaging market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418326

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Gene Editing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/gene-editing-market-by-application-clinical-engineering-genetic-419711.html

Sinus Dilation Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/sinus-dilation-devices-market-by-product-sinus-implants-419718.html

Coronary Stents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/coronary-stents-market-by-product-drug-eluting-stents-419729.html

Critical Illness Insurance Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/critical-illness-insurance-marketby-application-stroke-cancer-and-419810.html