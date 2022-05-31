Global Industrial Oven Market is Expected to Reach $15.96 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial oven market was estimated at $9.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $15.96 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rapid industrialization, particularly in the emerging economies of the world, drives the growth of the global industrial oven market. On the other hand, initial high cost and limited awareness among manufacturers regarding the requirement of industrial oven over furnaces impede the growth to some extent. However, rapid construction activities, increased automotive production, and high usage of drying &infrared firing oven for the manufacturing of very high-efficiency solar cells are anticipated to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Disruptions in the supply chain, lack of raw materials, and restrictions on the movement of goods during the pandemic had a sheer negative impact on the global industrial oven market.

However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the market has also started recouping soon.

The global industrial oven market is analyzed across product, process, end-user industry, and region. Based on product, the curing oven segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The baking ovens segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on process, the continuous segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The batch segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global industrial oven market report include Harper International, Eastman manufacturing ltd., Wisconsin Oven Corporation., JPW Ovens & Furnaces, Steelman Industries, Inc., ASC Process Systems, Davron Technologies, Grieve Corporation, Rowan Technologies, and JLS Ovens.These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

