Global Carrier Screening Market is Expected to Witness High Growth USD 6.50 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global carrier screening market is expected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2019 to USD 6.50 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The North American region stands as a promising market for carrier screening devices and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is also expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Prevalence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, early detection of genetic & chromosomal disorders, growing awareness, and advanced screening techniques are the reasons to be credit for growth in the region.

Key players in the global carrier screening market are Myriad Genetics, BGI Genomics, LabCorp, Fulgent Genetics, OPKO Health, Pathway Genomics, True Health, Luminex Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Centogene, Progenity, Gene by Gene, Otogenetics Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Invitae, Sema4, Quest Diagnostics, MedGenome, Illumina, and Natera Inc. among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the carrier screening market.



In 2017, Invitae acquired Good Start Genetics, a private molecular diagnostics firm centered on preimplantation and carrier screening of genetic disorders.

The screening type segment includes targeted disease carrier and expanded carrier. The expanded carrier segment is expected to hold the largest market share as well as show high growth due to the accelerating use of modern high-performance technologies including microarrays and sequencing. On the basis of technology the market has been divided into DNA sequencing, microarrays, polymerase chain reaction, and others. Based on medical conditions, the market has been segmented into neurological, hematological, pulmonary, and others. Thalassemia, a hereditary blood disorder, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. From the service and product segment, service is forecasted to outgrow product because of increasing number of genetic tests and service providers. The applications segment includes research laboratories, hospitals, clinics and others. The hospital sub segment is projected to increase with the highest CAGR among others due to factors like emerging advanced diagnostic tests and increasing number of patients.

About the report:

The global carrier screening market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

