Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size to Reach US$ 14,244 Mn By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

TOKYO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prebiotic ingredients market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 10.9% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 14,244 million by 2030.



The consumer's health is the most important concern before consuming any food product. However, due to the changing lifestyles and increased stress, there is a rise in unhealthy habits, which leads to a variety of health-related issues such as IBD, obesity, and so on. Dietary supplements are becoming increasingly popular as a way to enhance vitamin intake while also providing extra health benefits. Prebiotic ingredients are the carbohydrates not digested by digestive acids and thus stimulate the formation or activity of beneficial bacteria in the human stomach. They help to reduce stomach inflammation, stimulate the immune system, lower the risk of diarrhea, improve overall digestive health, increase calcium absorption to improve bone strength, and reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

Consumers' growing recognition of the function of the intestinal microbiota in good health is increasing their interest in probiotic ingredients. Prebiotics are the diet of gut microflora that aids in the structure and development of the microorganisms, resulting in enhanced host health. Prebiotics are composed of oligosaccharides such as inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), xylooligosaccharides (XOS), galactooligosaccharides (GOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), human milk oligosaccharides (HOS), human milk oligosaccharides (HOS), chicory fructans, and others.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Growth Aspects

Nowadays, consumers are becoming more health-conscious in their eating habits and way of life. An increase in consumer awareness of the potential benefits of prebiotics, an increase in the use of prebiotic products in poultry diets to improve performance, digestion, and chronic inflammation to improve overall livestock productivity, the multifunctional characteristics of prebiotic ingredients, and the ease of incorporation in a wide range of food and beverages are the factors driving the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry. Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a positive impact on the total growth of prebiotic components in 2020. Prebiotic ingredients are in high demand in the nutritional supplement and food and beverage sectors due to rising health awareness and consumer understanding of the health advantages of prebiotics.

Dietary supplements, such as prebiotic ingredients, are in high demand due to their multiple health benefits. The growing needs for healthy foods, as well as a rise in people’s health problems, are the primary drivers of prebiotic ingredient markets. Rising junk obesity and processed food consumption, as well as increased disposable income, are additional drivers for the prebiotic ingredients business. Prebiotic substances provide several health benefits, including the ability to regulate gut flora, reduce stomach pain, alleviate constipation, and avoid bloating.

Prebiotic Consumption Increased for Gut Health

According to the study, prebiotic ingredients may be found in over 1,300 foods and beverages. These are used by manufacturers in a variety of end-use sectors to make low-calorie products, which are driving prebiotic ingredient growth. The marketplace for prebiotic ingredients is expected to expand as a result of the rising demand for healthy meals containing prebiotic ingredients, particularly in emerging economies such as the United States and Canada. Since they are easy on the digestive system, galactooligosaccharides (GOS) and fructooligosaccharides (FOS) are commonly used in the food processing industry. As a result, the Prebiotics Ingredients Market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global prebiotic ingredients market. Due to rising health consciousness and an aging population, Europe dominated the market for prebiotic ingredients in 2021. Prebiotics aid in digestion and healthy intestinal processes, which are some of the driving factors predicted to drive the European prebiotic ingredients market over the forecast period. With the development of innovative and effective prebiotic ingredients, Europe is projected to maintain its dominance in the prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. Furthermore, consumer concern about rising diabetes and heart disease rates has prompted German food & beverage manufacturers to include prebiotic substances as emulsifiers, resulting in increased demand for the product in the country.

Market Segmentation

The global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, application, and source. Based on the type, the market is divided into oligosaccharide, polydextrose, inulin, and others. Based on the application, the market separated into food & beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Based on source, the market is categorized into roots, vegetables, grains, and other.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the prebiotic ingredients industry are Roquette America, Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Beghin Meiji, Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Parmalat S.p.A., Kraft Foods, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Stonyfield Farm, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, and Jarrow Formulas.

