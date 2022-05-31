Global Cold Plasma Market Size to Expand Significantly USD 4.8 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global cold plasma market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 4.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for cold plasma and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in the APAC region is motivated by an increased demand for decontaminated frozen food, technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and rising manufacturing in sectors like electronics, polymer and textile. The markets in Thailand, China, India and Japan, are proliferating, commanding significant shares in the regional market.

Key players in the global cold plasma market are Europlasma, SOFTAL Corona & Plasma, Molecular Plasma Group, Apyx Medical Corporation, Henniker Plasma, U.S. Medical Innovations, Tantec A/S, Nordson Corporation, UNIQAIR Technologies, Terraplasma GmbH, Neoplas GmbH, CINOGY GmbH, Relyon Plasma GmbH, PlasmaLeap Technologies, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Enercon Industries, Ferrarini & Benelli, Coating Plasma Innovation, P2i, Europlasma, Surfx Technologies, LLC, and Advanced Plasma Solutions among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global cold plasma market.

U.K. based P2i released Dunkable on February 2019. Dunkable is a system-level waterproofing solution that allows a smartphone to function normally while being completely submerged in water over long periods of time, preventing corrosion and electrical failures.

The regime segment includes low-pressure cold plasma and atmospheric cold plasma. The low-pressure sub-segment is expected to have the highest growth rate as well as hold the majority market share due to surface ablation and bactericidal activity. On the basis of end-user, the market has been divided into electronics & semiconductors industry, medical industry, polymer & plastic industry, textile industry, and food & agriculture industry. The electronics & semiconductors industry is projected to be the largest market segment during the forecast period due to the growing demand for cold plasma in semiconductors. Based on application, the market has been segmented into adhesion, sterilization, coating, cleaning & activation, decontamination, wound healing, finishing, and others. Decontamination is forecasted to grow at the highest rate due to an expanding food industry, and the cleaning & activation sub-segment is expected to be the most widely used application because of growth in various industries which use cold plasma.

