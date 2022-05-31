Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL/ FSE:Q5i) (“edgeTI”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a leader in real-time digital operations, announces operating and consolidated results for the first quarter 2022. Financial information is expressed in United States (US) dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company’s related financials and management discussion and analysis for the first quarter, 2022 are posted on its profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased to $956,521 in Q1 2022 from $890,213 in Q4 2021, an increase of 7.4% over the prior quarter due to increases in subscription revenues

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) grew to reach $307,596 in Q1 2022 from $305,653 in Q4 2021.

Gross margin returned to 75% versus 58% in Q4 2021

edgeTI commenced trading on TSX-V under the symbol CTRL and began cross-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:Q5i in March





Selected Financial Information Q1 2022



Q1 2021



Change



Q1'2022 to Q1'2021 Comparison Revenue $ 956,521 $ 1,223,590 $ (267,069 ) Cost of revenue 235,822 345,665 (109,843 ) Gross profit $ 722,699 877,925 (157,226 ) Gross margin % 75 % 72 % 3 % Selling and marketing expenses 391,888 402,880 (10,992 ) Administrative expenses 731,462 436,677 294,785 Research and development expenses 419,442 283,297 136,145 Other (income) expenses 107,192 (429,676 ) 536,868 Operating Expense $ 1,649,984 $ 693,178 956,806 Operating income (loss) (928,285 ) 184,747 (1,114,032 ) Interest 233,877 269,777 (35,900 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 164,092 - 164,092 Foreign exchange loss 39,626 - 39,626 Loss before income taxes $ (1,366,880 ) $ (85,030 ) $ (1,281,850 ) Income tax expense - - - Net loss $ (1,366,880 ) $ (85,030 ) $ (1,281,850 )





Assets, Cash Flows, & Non IFRS Measures

Assets /Liabilities Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Total assets $ 8,077,895 $ 9,985,779 $ (1,907,884 ) Total non-current liabilities 7,415,953 $ 7,498,466 $ (82,513 ) Cash Flows Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Cash flow (used in) from operating activities $ (1,046,183 ) $ 468,326 $ (1,514,509 ) Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (753,594 ) 942,060 (1,695,654 ) Cash used in investing activities (138,751 ) (243,610 ) 104,859 Non- IFRS Measures Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) $ 307,596 $ 305,653 $ 1,943 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Adjusted EBITDA $ (523,226 ) $ 558,169 $ (1,081,395 )





Operational Highlights

The Company identified several new revenue growth opportunities by attending the AFCEA West in-person trade conference which focused on Sea Services operations of U.S Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard

The Company continues to make progress on strategic partnerships, which will aid future revenue growth performance

Development efforts focused on further “low-code” features to accelerate time to value and expand automation capabilities which are projected to increase business agility and returns on investments for its customers



Outlook

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Ongoing global challenges create a dynamic business environment that is disrupting established global supply lines and processes with broad reaching consequences according to industry leaders of prospects and customers as well as industry analysts. We intend to make our solutions even more relevant to these evolving challenges as our software helps leaders see issues and opportunities in real-time that uncover new opportunities while accelerating others. As leaders search for insights and early warnings with the ability to empower action, these new requirements are driving new sales and better yet, positive customer results. As such, we remain focused on our growth strategy by: 1) adding strategic partnerships to unite expertise with our capabilities; 2) increasing awareness across our industry and investors through market analysts and marketing activities; 3) continuing to make our product easy to use in order to promote adoption and accelerate achievement of customer value; and 4) being mindful of customer challenges and their needs to solve them with our software.”

Events subsequent to the First Quarter

April 4 th edgeTI demoed at Smart Cities Connect 2022 Spring Conference

edgeTI demoed at Smart Cities Connect 2022 Spring Conference April 11 th edgeTI and SD3IT teamed up to present at the TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring 2022

edgeTI and SD3IT teamed up to present at the TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring 2022 As previously disclosed, on April 25th edgeTI entered into a credit and convertible note agreement with Lotus Domain III, L.P. ("Lotus"), a related party of the Company, under which $700,000 plus accrued interest of $74,602.74 was converted to 1,577,815 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Conversion")



About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL FSE: Q5i

Learn more at https://edgeti.com.

