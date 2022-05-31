Prosafe SE: Prosafe appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Prosafe is pleased to announce the appointment of Reese McNeel (45) as Chief Financial Officer. Mr McNeel will replace the current DCEO&CFO, Stig H. Christiansen, who, as previously announced, has accepted a position with another company. Mr McNeel will take up his position on 1 August 2022.

Mr McNeel has more than 20 years of experience from management and financial positions, including many years of experience from the offshore industry. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sevan Marine ASA.

Mr McNeel holds a Master of Business Administration from the IESE Business School in Barcelona and a degree in Finance and Economics from Utah State University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Reese McNeel to Prosafe. He brings significant experience and competence and will help drive the further development of Prosafe”, says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.

