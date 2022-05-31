Enefit Green has taken final investment decision for 32 MW Purtse solar park

English Estonian

Enefit Green has taken final investment decision on 32 MW Purtse solar farm, the largest solar farm for Enefit Green to date, with an estimated annual production of 32 GWh, which covers the annual electricity consumption needs of more than 10,000 average Estonian households.

Purtse solar farm will be part of Estonia's first large-scale hybrid wind and solar solution that uses the same grid connection as Enefit Green's 21 MW Purtse wind farm, the investment decision of which was made at the end of January.

Purtse solar farm is expected to be completed in Q2 2023. Enefit Green is investing up to 19.5 million euros in completion of the project.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.