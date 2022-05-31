Real-Time Location Systems Market Is Expected to Reach $39.12 billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR , May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global real-time location systems market generated $3.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $39.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.7%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the adoption of Wi-Fi in various end-use industries across the globe, immaculate availability of affordably priced sensors, wide application and acceptance of RFIDs due to its high accuracy and long battery life, availability of fast internet connectivity, and increase in the use of smart phones and smart gadgets among people across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global real-time location systems market. On the other hand, low awareness about these systems among people are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in gadgets and increase in the adoption of business analytics across various industries are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Download Report Sample (244 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1931

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the of the global real-time location systems market. Lockdowns resulted in the increased adoption of RTLS in the healthcare industry so as to effectively evaluate the impact of a new telemedicine platform, allowing clinicians to conveniently interact with both healthcare workers and patients.

Increasing use of telemedicine so as to enable healthcare workers to provide remote care for both outpatients and inpatients further promoted the market growth even more.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the real-time location systems market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1931

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global real-time location systems industry based on component, technology, industry vertical and region.

Based on components, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the RFID segment held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market. The ultra-wideband segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1931

Based on region, the area across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global real-time location systems market report include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC, AeroScout, Inc., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., and Savi Technology.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.