Genesis Electronics Group Announces New Business Plan With Autonomous Technologies

Salt Lake City, UT – May 31, 2022 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), today announced that It has launched a new business plan focusing on acquisitions or license agreements with autonomous technology companies.

The Company will focus on identifying companies and/or technologies in industries such as transportation, security, flight, and artificial intelligence where autonomous technologies will be an explosive accelerator to new business growth.

“I am very excited to finally be able to reveal the new focus for Genesis Electronics Group” said Braden Jones, CEO. “Since I was appointed as CEO of the Company, there were a lot of corporate housekeeping items that needed to take place so that we can move forward with our business plan. The settlement with the past judgement holder was extremely valuable as it freed up the Company to actively grow the business and provide greater shareholder value. We have been working very hard to refine our business plan and we believe that focusing on autonomous technologies will bring the greatest value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Jones continued, “Autonomous technology has rapidly advanced over the past 10 years and there are so many industries that can be disrupted if these technologies were applied to them. We are assembling a highly-qualifed team of advisors and partners that are making introductions to companies that could be good candidates for acquisition or licensing agreements. Their expertise and guidance has been extremely valuable thus far. We look forward to formalizing our relationships with these invidivuals and the Company and making these announcements in the near future, so their value can be felt by our shareholders.”

In addition to launching the new business plan, the company launched its new interim website to provide more information to their shareholders. This website will be updated frequently as parts of the Company’s business plan unfold. The new website can be found here: https://www.genesis-electronics.com/.

As part of the change of control process from previous controlling parties and management, the company has filed the required documents in the change of control process with the OTC Markets. When that process is complete, the Company will be able to provide more steady and accurate updates to the markets and its Shareholders.

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group is assembling a team of autonomous experts to identify companies and/or technologies that can be acquired and applied to specific industries that are ripe for disruption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:



Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

communications@genesis-electronics.com