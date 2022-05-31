New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282150/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation on the basis of form factor, operating system, applications, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a section on the major players in the market.Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends of the smart glasses market for AR technologies.



The report concludes with a detailed focus on the smart glasses vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global smart glasses market for AR technologies.



Report Includes:

- 41 data tables and 21 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for smart glasses for augmented reality technologies

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimated for 2022, 2023, 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for smart glasses for augmented reality technologies, based on form factor, operating system, end user, application, and region

- Coverage of history and future of smart glasses, and information on wave-guide based display technique and active light control technologies

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including Daqri, Epson Corp., Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc., Vuzix, Microsoft Corp., and Magic Leap



Summary:

Smart glasses are head-worn wearable computing devices that contain processing units, multiple sensors, and optical head-mounted displays (OHMDs).Smart glasses display augmented information onto the physical world.



The applications of smart glasses offer great potential to achieve real-time and enriched interaction between the user of smart glasses and the physical world with augmented information. Users of smart glasses can provide inputs through various actions such as head movement, hand gestures, voice input, and others.



The growth of the global smart glasses is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements in smart glasses, the increasing trend of ‘Bring Your Own Wearables’ in enterprises, the development of AR apps, and improvement in productivity and efficiency through the usage of smart glasses. The growth of the smart glasses market for AR technologies is being restrained by factors such as high cost, bulky design, and privacy concerns raised by users and surrounding people (people who are in the vicinity of the smart glasses user).



The Global Smart Glasses Market for AR Technologies has been segmented based on form factor, operating system, end user, application, and geography.Based on form factor, the market has been classified into monocular smart glasses and binocular smart glasses.



Based on operating systems, smart glasses are classified under Android, Windows, and others.Based on end users, the market has been segmented into the consumer segment and the enterprise segment.



Based on application, smart glasses have been further segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, military & defense, warehouse, construction & architecture, and others. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

