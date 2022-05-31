New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics: Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282149/?utm_source=GNW

The report also covers market projections through 2027 as well as key market players. BCC Research analyzes each technology in detail, determines major players and current market

status, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Scientific challenges and advances, including the latest trends, are emphasized. Government regulations, major collaborations, recent patents, and factors affecting the industry from a global perspective are examined.



Key AI in genomics technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, and growth is forecast from 2022 to 2027. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents, and market driving forces are also provided.



Report Includes:

- 23 data tables and 19 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for the AI genomics industry with an emphasis on new products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global AI genomics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, offerings, application, and geographic region

- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for AI in genomics over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)

- In-depth information on major technology issues and challenges, government regulations, breakthrough innovations, collaborations and developments, and costs and benefits of AI applications in the genomics industry

- Review of recent industry trends, R&D activities, competitive landscape featuring key market participants, and COVID-19 implications within the AI genomics market ecosystem

- Company profiles of major players, including BenevolentAI, Data4Cure Inc., Deep Genomics, IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



Summary:

The global market for AI in genomics was valued at $REDACTED million in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2027.



Artificial intelligence is defined as the engineering and science of making intelligent computer systems that can exhibit intelligence like humans (natural intelligence) and perform tasks directly without any human intervention. AI in healthcare uses software and algorithms to approximate human perception in order to analyze complex medical data and to analyze the relationship between treatment or prevention techniques and patient outcomes.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

AI has established itself as an important component of the life science industry.There is enormous potential for future applications, but there are also many near-term commercial opportunities, and the list of new products and applications is continuously growing.



This report will help companies to better evaluate the many potential applications and to identify commercial opportunities for product development and competitive strategy. The information

contained here will assist companies in prioritizing product opportunities and establishing solid frameworks for their strategic planning. This study intends to provide readers with detailed information regarding AI in genomics, along with

factors influencing the market and key developments for expansion and penetration in this market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________