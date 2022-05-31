New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03756560/?utm_source=GNW

Different market segments for this specific market are covered.



For example, application-based market segments include drug development, plant breeding, diagnostics, clinical therapy and other applications; and regional market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



Specifically centered on the market itself and its environment, this report covers almost all aspects of the global genome-editing industry, including its technologies, applications and markets, which are further segmented and analyzed by region, application, end user and technology.The report forecasts the sizes and trends of the global market as well as each of its segments.



It details recent technical breakthroughs as well as major technical issues to overcome before genome editing is applied to clinical applications.The growth-driving factors and the factors that may limit the market’s growth are identified.



The ethical issues, regulatory issues and intellectual property rights issues are discussed.The trends of patent publications and research publications in the genome-editing area are analyzed.



The competitive landscape, including various growth strategies and opportunities, is discussed. Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the current genome-editing field are also included in this report. The report also includes impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. For market estimates, data has been provided for the 2020 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecast for 2027.



Summary:

The global market for genome editingwas estimated atREDACTED in 2021 and is expected to rapidly increase over REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2027. In this report, the global market is segmented by technology, application, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The genome-editing market presents many opportunities to the life science and healthcare industry, generating an urgent need for the latest and most relatively complete information and analysis for the technology market.Although there are a few market research reports available, they lack complete and comprehensive market information as well as the latest information and analysis of this area’s recent and dramatic progressions, particularly in 2017.



Since the emergence of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology as next-generation genome editing, the number of new entrants into the genome editing market has increased rapidly. The exponential growth of the genome-editing market is also attributed to its rapid expansion into many other application areas, such as non-transgenic breeding, the food industry, the renewable energy industry, drug discovery and development, in vitro diagnostics, and clinical therapies for a variety of genetic diseases.



The current genome-editing market, market trends of the technology in the next few years, the benefits from this technology, and related business strategies in the genome-editing field are all analyzed in this report. To satisfy such an urgent need, this report provides the latest, critical and complete information as well as a detailed analysis of both market trends and technological progress in the genome-editing field for all readers who are interested in genome editing and related areas.

