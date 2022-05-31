English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Company Release May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Special representative appointed in the redemption proceedings of the minority shares in Next Games Corporation

According to information received from Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix”), Netflix has by its application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 9 May 2022 (the “Application”) commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Next Game Corporation’s (“Next Games”) minority shares in order to obtain ownership to all the remaining Next Games shares (excluding treasury shares held by Next Games).

As a consequence of Netflix’s Application, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Helsinki for the appointment of a special representative to look after the interests of Next Games’ minority shareholders during the arbitral proceedings pursuant to Chapter 18 Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act. With its decision given on 24 May 2022 the District Court of Helsinki has appointed Professor Matti J. Sillanpää to act as such special representative.

Netflix’s notice, which includes the main contents of the Application as well as the contact details of the special representative, as referred to in chapter 18, section 5 subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is available as an attachment to this release and on the website of Next Games. The Finnish language version has been published in the Finnish Official Gazette on 31 May 2022.

Next Games Corporation

Additional information:

Saara Bergström, Chief Communications Officer

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

Media: press@nextgames.com

Investor relations: investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 (0) 50 520 4098





