Telecom Power System Market Anticipated to Touch USD 6.1 Billion with a CAGR of 7.4% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The global telecom power system market is witnessing continual traction. The rising demand for highly energy-efficient robust telecom power management systems to deliver a highly secured power supply while maintaining reasonable power consumption drives the market growth. Reduced energy consumption is a critical aspect of telecom services, and the telecom power system is a vital component of telecom technologies.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 6.1 Billion CAGR 7.4% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 - 2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value USD billion Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Components, By Type Geographies Covered North American, Asia-Pacific, Europe Key Vendors AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Comcast Key Market Opportunities This is encouraging many companies in the telecom power system market to invest heavily in research and development Key Market Drivers Many more digital gadgets also need to use LTE technology

Improving the energy efficiency of telecom networks contributes to efforts to control global warming concerns and offers financial benefits to persons, corporations, and enterprises, thus, ultimately contributing to a country’s economic landscape. With energy prices rising continually with vast energy consumption, the market demand is expected to shoot up in the next few years.

Over the past few years, the market demand has increased colossally, owing to the expansion of telecom infrastructure in rural areas. Besides, market rise and evolution in the grids sector are key growth drivers. Also, the growing pressure and awareness toward reducing carbon footprint in the telecom industry bolster market revenues. With renewable energy sources, the capabilities of these power systems can also be expanded to obtain major energy and operating cost savings.

The market is also seeing rapid developments and deployments of low-carbon optical access networks and Blade Optical Line Terminal (OLT) at various outdoor wireless sites to achieve a 50% reduction in overall power consumption and natural heat dissipation in telecoms. Intelligent Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) utilize a smart Application Performance Management (APM) to detect device usages for energy management and power savings.

Telecom Power System Market Drivers

For telecom providers, higher power consumption means higher operating costs and increased complexities in thermal management. Also, equipment engineering issues challenge suppliers dealing with telecom power systems. Telecom power solutions allow a sizeable saving of economic resources to the telecom software, hardware, and services management systems. It helps mobile communications management systems to realize sustainable development actions.

Growth in power consumption, because of the growing interest in new and reliable mobility services with the increased BTS operation hours and traffic management, alongside the need to provide quality wireless broadband access and fixed-line applications, defines the market landscape. Industry players strive to provide a broad range of power systems to telecom operators, network device manufacturers & integrators, and data centers, securing them against grid power interruptions and fluctuations.

Sustainability is also one of the most discussed topics in the telecom space. Telecom service operators sizably invest in insights into developments of innovative green networks and hydrogen and ammonia-based fuel cells for base station power supplies.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market is segmented into types, components, grids, and regions. The type segment comprises high pressure, low pressure, and atmospheric pressure. The component segment comprises inverters, rectifiers, converters, heat management systems, and others. The grid segment comprises on-grid and off-grid. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

APAC is the largest market for s, globally, with the rapid digital transformation in the telecom sector witnessing a spurring rise in the region. Also, the increasing adoption of AI technology in the telecom industry to enhance customer satisfaction and operational performance boosts the region’s market shares. Besides, the rapid increase in mobile subscribers and mobile networks in rural areas creates vast market demand.

Connectivity advances in the Asia Pacific region are on the rise, showing the growing interest in LTE networks and 3G networks. Moreover, substantial investments by key players in the development of telecom power systems substantiate the market revenues. China and India are major contributors to the regional market growth.

North America is another lucrative market in the global telecom power system space. The strong presence of powering technology developers and providers providing futuristic powering solutions to the telecommunication industry boosts the market size. Additionally, well-established development centers and a large telecom power system industry substantiate the Telecom Power System Market revenues.

Europe is a rapidly growing market for telecom power systems. The increasing implementation of cutting-edge technology and the penetration of the Internet and smartphones act as major tailwinds for the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the rising numbers of telephonic services and increasing R&D spending on large deployments of AI technologies in telecom platforms help the region create a substantial revenue pocket.

Competitive Landscape

The telecom power system market would witness launches of new products and related technologies. Leading industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. Also, they adopt significant strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technology integration.

Dominant Key Players in Telecom Power System Market Covered are:

Eaton (Ireland)

Huawei Technologies Co. (China)

Schneider Electric (France)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

GE Industrial Solutions (US)

Emerson Network Power (US)

Microtek International Inc. (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

AEG Power Solution BV (Netherlands)

Recent Developments:

For instance, on March 28, 2022, Huawei Technologies announced a partnership with Globe Telecom to assist the mobile network operator to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2050 by powering its green optical network. Simplification of the network is the number one baseline strategy to minimize carbon footprints for Globe Telecom.

Also, the telecom operator is increasingly investing in building a low-carbon emitting green optical network. Therefore, the company decided to operate its green network with the help of Huawei to save on space and power consumption.

