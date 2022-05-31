US Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market to 2029 - Players Include Xylem, 3M, Pentair and Calgon Carbon

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Treatment Technologies Type and Application - Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market is expected to reach a value of $24.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



The growth of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is attributed to stringent regulations on the safe and appropriate use of onsite wastewater treatment systems (OWTS), improvements in wastewater treatment technology, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases.



Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are the challenges for the growth of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market.



The study includes a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market based on treatment technologies (membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification), and application (municipal, industrial [food and beverages, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power generation, oil & gas, pulp & paper, mining, petrochemicals, semiconductor, and other industrial applications]).



Based on treatment technologies type, the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor (MBR), UV and ozone, dissolved air flotation, electrochemical scale treatment systems, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies. The membrane separation technology segment is further segmented into Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes, Ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, Microfiltration (MF) membranes, Nanofiltration (NF) membranes, and others.



In 2022, the membrane separation & filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and the growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment.



Based on application, the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into municipal and industrial. In 2022, the municipal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to improved water quality & public health and the growing number of aging and deteriorating water infrastructures in the country. In addition, the increase in environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations and legislations regarding wastewater drives the growth of this segment. U.S. regulatory authorities have formulated and implemented various regulations to promote water conservation and reduce water pollution.



The key players operating in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of treatment technologies type and application?

What is the historical market size of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

What are the recent developments in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

What are the various strategies adopted by the major players operating in this market?

Who are the local emerging players in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market, and how do they compete with the established players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Stringent Regulations on Safe and Appropriate Use of Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS)

4.2.2. Growing Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Technology

4.2.3. Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Demand For Energy-efficient And Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Upgrading and Repairing of Aging Water Infrastructure



5. U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Treatment Technologies Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Membrane Separation & Filtration

5.2.1. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes

5.2.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

5.2.3. Microfiltration (MF) Membrane

5.2.4. Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes

5.2.5. Other Filtration Technologies

5.3. Sludge Management Technology

5.4. Activated Sludge

5.5. Clarification

5.6. Chlorination

5.7. Industrial Demineralization

5.8. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

5.9. UV and Ozone

5.10. Dissolved Air Flotation

5.11. Electrochemical Scale Treatment Systems

5.12. Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology (Electrocoagulation and Electro-oxidation EEC/EEO)

5.13. Other Treatment Technologies



6. U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Municipal

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Food & Beverages

6.3.2. Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

6.3.3. Power Generation

6.3.4. Pulp and Paper

6.3.5. Oil & Gas

6.3.6. Mining

6.3.7. Petrochemical

6.3.8. Semiconductors

6.3.9. Other Industrial Applications



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Key Growth Strategies

7.3. Competitive Benchmarking

7.4. Key Players in the Water & Wastewater Treatment Market

7.4.1. Veolia Environment S.A.

7.4.2. Suez Environment S.A.



8. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

8.1. Suez Environnement S.A.

8.2. Veolia Environment S.A.

8.3. Xylem, Inc.

8.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

8.5. 3M Company, Inc.

8.6. Pentair plc

8.7. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

8.8. Bio-Microbics, Inc.

8.9. Calgon Carbon Corporation

8.10. Trojan Technologies Inc.

8.11. Ecolab, Inc.

8.12. GFL Environmental Inc.

8.13. Clean TeQ Water Limited



9. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fidju