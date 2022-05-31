New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281511/?utm_source=GNW





The global synthetic dye and pigment market is expected to grow from $54.54 billion in 2021 to $60.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow to $87.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The synthetic dye and pigment market consists of the sales of synthetic dyes and pigments by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce synthetic organic and inorganic dyes and pigments, such as lakes and toners (except electrostatic and photographic).



The main types of synthetic dye and pigment are synthetic dye and synthetic pigments.Synthetic dye is the organic dyes derived from coal-tar derivatives but synthesized from benzene and its derivatives.



The dye types are acid dye, reactive dye, disperse dye, basic dye, vat dye, and other dye types.The pigment types are organic and inorganic.



The various applications involved are textiles, food and beverages, paints and coatings, cosmetics and personal care, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the synthetic dye and pigment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the synthetic dye and pigment market.



The regions covered in the synthetic dye and pigment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The synthetic dyes and pigments market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry.This is mainly due to increased demand from toiletries, food & beverages, healthcare, and other industries, particularly in emerging economies.



Going forward, the market for synthetic dyes and pigments is expected to grow with the launch of high-quality digital printing applications on flexible packaging and labeling. Growing demand for digital printing due to the need for high-quality printing will lead to an increase in the demand for packaging printing, driving the synthetic dyes and pigments market.



The growing awareness about adverse health effects of certain synthetic dyes is pushing dyes and pigments manufacturers to shift from chemical-based synthetic dyes to natural dyes, negatively impacting the market.Manufacturers are focusing on shifting from chemical dyes to natural dyes to cater to the consumer preferences for new textiles colors, which are also environmentally friendly.



Synthetic dye also has adverse effects on the health of people and the environment due to which emerging economies are shifting to natural dyes.Several developed and developing countries have imposed a ban on the import of synthetic dyes.



The use of azo dyes is banned in developing countries such as India owing to their environmental and health impacts.



Many textiles companies are adopting eco-friendly dyes for producing textiles and fabrics.These companies do not use harmful dyes as they cause extensive damage to the environment and are known to cause skin allergies and respiratory diseases.



Due to the positive environmental characteristics and low toxicity of eco-friendly dyes, many companies are moving toward eco-friendly organic dyes, though they are priced higher than inorganic dyes. Companies that manufacture eco-friendly dyes include DyStar, Huntsman, and Archroma.



The countries covered in the synthetic dye and pigment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281511/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________