Inside information

May 31, 2022 at 12:00

Aspo considers issuance of capital securities in the expected range of EUR 20–30 million

Aspo Plc (“Aspo” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries “Aspo Group”) is considering issuance of capital securities (hybrid bond) in the expected range of EUR 20–30 million (the “Capital Securities”). The issuance of the Capital Securities may take place in the near future, subject to market conditions. The proceeds raised from the Capital Securities will be used for general corporate purposes of Aspo Group. Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc (the “Lead Managers”) act as the Lead Managers for the issue of the Capital Securities. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor in the transaction.

Capital securities are instruments that are subordinated to the Company’s other debt obligations and that are treated as equity in Aspo Group’s IFRS financial statements. The capital securities do not confer to their holders the rights of shareholders and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information:

Rolf Jansson, Aspo Plc, CEO, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Keijo Keränen, Aspo Plc, Group Treasurer, +358 9 521 4035, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com



Aspo produces value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. The target of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders in their respective fields. The businesses are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and their development, aiming to reach a leading position in sustainability. Aspo supports the success and growth of its businesses through its best capabilities. Aspo Group has business operations in 18 different countries, and it employs approximately 930 professionals.





