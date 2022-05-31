Electronic Goods Packaging Market Worth USD 54,104.3 Million by 2027 at 8.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Goods Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electronic Goods Packaging Market Information by Material, Product Size, Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach USD 54,104.3 Million by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Electronic products such as TVs, tablets, smartphones, set-top boxes, and digital media adapters employ efficient electronic and semiconductor packaging to protect against electrostatic discharge, water, severe weather, corrosion, and dust. It is employed in various army and aerospace facilities containing semiconductor devices, such as information screen systems, information handling units, and aircraft control units since it allows for reduced board area, weight, and PCB routing complexity.

The acceptance of e-commerce and the rapidly developing electronic goods sector have raised the demand for packaging products and alternatives. As cross-border shopping becomes popular, so does the demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Electronic packaging is known as the design and manufacture of enclosures for electronic equipment ranging from single semiconductor devices to full systems, such as a mainframe computer.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 54,104.3 Million CAGR 8.1% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Product Size, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in demand for consumer electronics Technological advancement along with rising trends of digitization

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent companies in the electronic goods packaging market are:

Graham Packaging Company (US)

Sealed Air (US)

Proxital SRL (Italy)

EPOLI

Georgia-Pacific (US)

WestRock (US)

International Paper (US)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

DS Smith (London)

Universal Protective Packaging Inc. (US)

Abriso Jiffy (Belgium)

Novostrat Ltd (Ireland)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Mondi PLC (US)

Dunapack Packaging (Austria)

Stora Enso (Finland)

Pregis LLC (US)

Veritiv Corporation (US)

Goldfoam SP. ZO.O (Porto)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

New electronic gadgets based on breakthrough materials and technologies emerge as electronic components become integrated. The size of electronic components is getting smaller, and board alignment is getting more sophisticated; thus, electrostatic, moisture-proof, mechanical, and other package protection is becoming more important. The demand for high-quality military-grade packaging in the aerospace and defense sector for satellite communication on-board channels, naval warships, weapon control systems, data display systems, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies, on the other hand, is driving the electronic packaging market revenue. The growth of the IoT network market and continuous R&D investments to enable more productive electronic and semiconductor packaging are likely to open up new opportunities for the electronic packaging sector.

Even as digital technology changes packaging, the electronic sector is rapidly evolving. Businesses can use digital transformation to empower people, engage customers, improve processes, and transform goods. The packaging industry will be able to realize its full potential as the supply chain becomes digital.

Market Restraints:

Businesses in the consumer-packaged goods industry constantly attempt to innovate to meet shifting customer expectations and differentiate their products. Innovative packaging provides them with such platforms by exploiting the package's size, shape, color, and usefulness. Packaging companies are concerned about keeping up with technological advancements. Manufacturers will need to invest in new equipment and infrastructure to manufacture imaginative package designs like those. With technology, a comprehensive approach would be necessary. Every step of the purchasing process will require automation.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has significantly reduced the demand for electronic product packaging solutions in the industrial sectors. The COVID-19 epidemic has caused a drop in demand for semiconductor-based products. Due to the lockdown situation, device manufacturing has come to a halt. The worldwide electronic packaging market's whole supply chain has been disrupted due to this. Due to considerable developments in on-premises and off-premises operations, the packaging industry likewise sees mixed influence. Many food chain locations, such as restaurants and cafes, have completely shuttered in numerous nations, significantly harming the packaging sector. Due to the workforce and raw material shortages, and other issues, industrial plants have closed.

Due to limits on public meetings, tourism activities, and outings, the packaging industry is seeing a decline in demand for electronic product packaging solutions, while the demand for cosmetics is much higher. Furthermore, the growing demand for products through e-commerce and online businesses contributes to the overall expansion of the packaging sector.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Corrugated boxes are ideal for packing fragile objects because of their structural rigidity and cushioning characteristics. As a result, it will be the segment's leader.

By Product Size

In the forecast period, the small appliance segment will be propelled by increased demand for tablets, portable speakers, smartphones, headphones, and e-readers.

By Technology

Some of the track and trace packaging technologies in high demand in the market include bar code labels, barcode technology, and RFID technology.

By Application

The electronic business equipment and big household appliances categories are expected to demonstrate the highest promise in the projection term.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, Europe is the second-largest market in the world. However, during the forecast period, the market is expected to increase steadily. This is because the consumer electronics industry in Europe has grown, and a high-tech networking environment backs it. Smart workplaces and smart homes are increasing demand for consumer electronics products like smart TVs, smart refrigerators, smart air conditioners, and more as technology advances. Consumers' increased personal disposable income and shifting tastes toward smart homes and smart offices are thus fueling the industry's growth.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, and it is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Due to expanding disposable income and the fastest-growing population, consumer goods sales in this region are increasing exponentially. The cost of middle-class homes has skyrocketed, resulting in a surge in demand for domestic electronic devices. The need for business-to-business electronics such as computers, laptops, LCD displays, conference projectors, and others is also increasing. The electronic packaging market has enormous growth potential since China is regarded as the world's electronic centre due to the mass production and manufacturing of electrical components and electronics products to satisfy the highest quality standards, efficiency, and delivery.

