Food for the Hungry partners with 2022 GRAMMY AWARD® Winners Maverick City Music to raise funds for youth and incarcerated people in the United States

Phoenix, Arizona, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Food for the Hungry (FH) and Maverick City Music today announced a partnership to address poverty both locally in the United States and globally. During Maverick City Music’s highly anticipated US summer tour, FH and Maverick City Music are offering a unique opportunity for sponsors who sign on at the concert events to have a portion of their monthly gift go towards Maverick City Music Initiative (MCMI), which will focus on creating programs for youth impacted by incarceration across the US and those currently in prison. By donating through this partnership, the sponsor is helping in-need people worldwide, and across the US.

MCMI is a non-profit started by Maverick City Music that initiates change by providing safe, creative outlets through strategic partnerships in overlooked and marginalized communities disproportionately affected by mass incarceration. FH has a mission to end all kinds of poverty. By providing life-changing resources, such as clean water, medical aid, and equal educational opportunities to girls and boys, the non-profit organization aims to work side-by-side with the communities where they are based. The partnership with the Maverick City Music initiative (MCMI) is deeply aligned with FH’s mission and values, and the first US based partnership of its kind for the international development agency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Food for the Hungry and use our tour to bring awareness and vital fundraising to support communities affected by mass incarceration in the United States. We believe in the power of music to change lives, and Food for the Hungry is helping us take this to new levels. Music brings people together, and we want to support our local communities who have been overlooked or marginalized and are disproportionately affected by the prison system,” says Maverick City Music.

"MCMI is impacting children affected by the consequences of mass incarceration and bringing hope and healing to inmates. MCMI sponsors a group home for at-risk teens, mentorship programs for teens in marginalized communities that meet on a weekly basis as well as conducting music writing camps for inmates in prison. Through this partnership, our sponsors are transforming the lives of children, families and communities across the world and here in the United States,” shared Breeon Phillips, senior director, artist program, Food for the Hungry.

The sponsor's $45 monthly contribution will support the work of MCMI in the United States and Food for the Hungry’s child sponsorship. The international nonprofit is partnering with Maverick City Music’s summer tour that will take place across the US, starting on June 1st until July 31st.

About Food for the Hungry

Food for the Hungry (FH) is a Christian humanitarian deal organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. For over 50 years, FH has been working to respond to human suffering and graduate communities from extreme poverty into self-sustainability within a decade. By creating context-specific solutions in education, agriculture, health, livelihood, clean water, and disaster risk reduction, the nonprofit focuses on transformational development, investing in children as the key to lift entire communities out of poverty. With 99% of staff working in their country of origin, FH works side by side with local leaders, churches, and families to implement innovative solutions. The organization currently serves in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information, follow FH on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.fh.org

About Maverick City Music:

Maverick City Music is a multi-racial, multicultural, genre-bending collective that brings hope to all regardless of whatever race, gender preference and faith. Launched in 2018 after hosting seventeen songwriting camps, which brought together more than 100 Christian artists and songwriters Maverick City Music is a collective comprised of breakout artists who include: Chandler Moore, Brandon Lake, Naomi Raine, Chris Brown, Dante Bowe, Tiffany Hudson, MJ George, Joe L Barnes and Aaron Moses. The group’s album ‘Old Church Basement,’ a collab album with Elevation Worship, broke streaming records at both Apple Music and Spotify. On Apple Music, the group set a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and Gospel album, and on Spotify, the album broke the U.S. record for the most streams in a day for an album by a Christian group and was No. 4 out of all U.S. albums its first weekend of release. Maverick City Music recently won a GRAMMY for Contemporary Christian Album, and beyond being the first eligible year for nomination, they also performed on the televised show.